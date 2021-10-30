Chloe Bailey Paid Tribute To An Unexpected Angelina Jolie Character For Halloween

Chloe Bailey usually lights up the stage with her music both as a solo act and as half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, but it looks like the singer is channeling something a little different for Halloween. The musician turned out a surprising look as a throwback sea creature, and definitely took it up a notch. You’ll want to see Chloe Bailey’s Angelina Jolie Shark Tale Halloween costume to believe it, because she seamlessly pulls it off.

Now that her little sister Halle is playing Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid, Chloe is also heating up the ocean with a look inspired by Jolie’s animated character Lola from Shark Tale. If you need a refresher, Lola is a sassy lionfish who seduces Oscar — the main character who is a voiced by Will Smith — in the 2004 Dreamworks animated movie. On Friday, Oct. 29, Bailey posted a photo of her costume on Twitter and Instagram, sharing the caption “She’s dangerous, supa bad. Better watch out she’ll take your cash,” which are lyrics from the track “Gold Digger” by Ludacris, a song from Shark Tale’s soundtrack.

Bailey’s steamy costume featured a pink sequin tube top and an identical coverup tied around her hips. She also changed her hair to look like Lola’s magenta locks, which flow with an ethereal air thanks to the “underwater” current. The star’s makeup completed the bold look with red lipstick and purple eyeshadow, not to mention the water-like reflection cast on the star to make her sea-inspired outfit more convincing.

Bailey shared a picture of the animated Lola to compare her IRL look with the character’s cartoonish stripes, makeup, and “hairdo.”

After posting it, people flooded her Instagram comments section with love for the sultry look. Her sister Halle wrote, “Soo gooddd!!!!!” Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion wrote, “Omgggg” and Cardi B said a simple “Wow.”

In September, Bailey wowed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when she performed solo for the first time. Singing her song “Have Mercy,” the singer displayed the perfect mix of confidence and boss dance moves. At the time, fans responded to her performance on Twitter, with some calling her the next Beyoncé. “CHLOE IS BEYONCÉ GOODNIGHT OMG,” wrote one Twitter user.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Chloe and her sister Halle have a contract with Beyoncé’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment, and were first signed in 2015 when they were still teenagers, so it’s no surprise the singer has been compared to Queen Bey herself. The pair also made a cameo appearance on Beyoncé’s visual Lemonade album in 2016.

The only thing more epic would be if Halle dressed up with her sister as Ariel so that the pair could do the ultimate under-the-sea collab for Halloween. But, hey, you can dream, right?