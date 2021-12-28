Another Season Of Cheer Is Coming To Netflix Super Soon

When Cheer debuted on Netflix in January 2020, it was an instant phenomenon. The six-part series about the Corsicana, Texas, Navarro College Bulldogs cheer team and its coach, Monica Aldama, captured viewers’ imaginations, as did the controversy over how the sport is treated. With such a massive response to the first season, a Cheer Season 2 was inevitable — and its release is sooner than you think.

However, since the docuseries’ debut, one of its breakout stars, Jerry Harris, has faced legal issues. The cheerleader, who became famous for his positive and over-the-top “mat talks,” seemed to be poised to translate his appearance on the Netflix series into actual stardom with an offer to join Ellen as a correspondent. But in September 2020, Harris was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on a child pornography charge. Harris’ spokesperson denied the charge on Harris’ behalf: “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.” Later that year, Harris received additional charges related to soliciting minors and child pornography, according to the New York Times. Harris pleaded not guilty to his charges in December 2020.

The charges have since overshadowed the fanfare surrounding Cheer. Considering the nature of the charges, they could have totally derailed a second season. But instead, according to Netflix, the second season will address the charges against Harris head-on.

Here’s what else to about Cheer Season 2.

Cheer Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for Cheer Season 2 arrived on Dec. 28, 2021. The docuseries revealed the new season will pick up with the newfound fame for the team and how the events of 2020, including the sporting world shutdowns, affected them.

Cheer Season 2 Cast

Netflix

The series picks up with the debut of Cheer Season 1 on Netflix and the worldwide fame that followed. That means the new season will follow those who were part of the first season as well as will introduce a new crop of cheerleaders at Navarro. Viewers can expect appearances by at least some of the breakout stars of Season 1, including Coach Monica Aldama, Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback, La'Darius Marshall, and Gabi Butler.

Newcomers for the new season include rivals Trinity Valley Community College, headed by coach Vontae Johnson and assistant coach Khris Franklin. Fans will also get to meet members of that squad.

Cheer Season 2 Plot

Netflix

The Netflix logline, which obliquely references both the Harris charges and the 2020 shutdowns, reads as follows:

The Emmy-winning breakout sensation is back and the stakes have never been higher. As Season 2 opens and the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when the 2020 cheer season is upended and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates. Against that dramatic backdrop, the 9-episode season expands to showcase Navarro’s fiercest rival: Trinity Valley Community College. As with the Navarro team, TVCC has a charismatic coach and breakout stars whose struggles, triumphs and stories extend far beyond the mat. As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves.

Cheer Season 2 Release Date

Netflix

All nine episodes of Cheer Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.