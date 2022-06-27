Charlie Puth And Jungkook's New Song "Left And Right" Is All About Heartbreak
These lyrics take up every corner of my mind.
A new era of BTS has officially begun. Just days after the septet announced they would be taking a break from group activities to focus on solo projects, Jungkook kicked things off by teaming up with Charlie Puth on his new single “Left and Right.”
Similar to Puth’s previous singles “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious,” Puth teased “Left and Right” on TikTok for months before finally releasing it on June 24. He first sparked rumors the song would feature a collaboration with Jungkook when he tweeted, “I had a dream BTS was on Left & Right,” on April 28. Considering Puth and Jungkook once collaborated in a live performance of “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” it felt like only a matter of time before the two would officially hop on a track together.
Finally, Puth confirmed their collab in a TikTok on June 17. “If we get 500,000 pre-saves I’ll drop it on June 24,” the singer teased. True to his word, Puth dropped “Left and Right” a week later, along with a music video for the song featuring Jungkook.
The “Left and Right” music video sees Puth and Jungkook visiting a love doctor as they try and forget a past relationship. “Memories follow me left and right / I can feel you over here / I can feel you over here / You take up every corner of my mind,” the two croon during the chorus.
At one point, the stars go out for a late-night drive to take their mind off things. Puth is seen behind the wheel as Jungkook chills on the hood of the car before falling over. The video’s playful atmosphere goes perfectly with the upbeat single while also contrasting with the song’s sad lyrics about heartbreak. “Did you know you're the one that got away? / And even now, baby, I'm still not okay,” the duo sings during the bridge. “Did you know that my dreams, they're all the same? / Every time I close my eyes.”
According to Rolling Stone, “Left and Right” will be featured on Puth’s upcoming third studio album, Charlie, which is due out later this year. 2022 is turning out to be a big year for Puth, and there are still six months to go.
Check out the lyrics to “Left and Right” below via Genius.
Chorus: Charlie Puth
Memories follow me left and right
I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here
You take up every corner of my mind
(Whatcha gon' do now?)
Verse 1: Charlie Puth
Ever since the da-day you went away
(No, I don't know how)
How to erase your body from out my brain?
(Whatcha gon' do now?)
Maybe I should just focus on me instead
(But all I think about)
Are the nights we were tangled up in your bed
Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth
Oh, no (Oh, no)
Oh, no (Oh, no)
You're going 'round in circles
Got you stuck up in my head, yeah
Chorus: Charlie Puth
Memories follow me left and right
I can feel you over here, I can feel you over hеre
You take up evеry corner of my mind
Your love stays with me day and night
I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here
You take up every corner of my mind
(Whatcha gon' do now?)
Verse 2: Jungkook
Ever since the da-day you went away
(Someone tell me how)
How much more do I gotta drink for the pain?
(Whatcha gon' do now?)
You do things to me that I just can't forget
(Now all I think about)
Are the nights we were tangled up in your bed
Pre-Chorus: Jungkook
Oh, no (Oh, no)
Oh, no (Oh, no)
You're going 'round in circles
Got you stuck up in my head, yeah
Chorus: Jungkook
Memories follow me left and right
I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here
You take up every corner of my mind (Of my mind)
Your love stays with me day and night
I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here
You take up every corner of my mind
(Whatcha gon' do now?)
Bridge: Charlie Puth and Jungkook
Did you know you're the one that got away?
And even now, baby, I'm still not okay
Did you know that my dreams, they're all the same?
Every time I close my eyes
Chorus: Charlie Puth and Jungkook
Memories follow me left and right
I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here
You take up every corner of my mind
(Whatcha gon' do now?)
Your love stays with me day and night
I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here
You take up every corner of my mind
(Whatcha gon' do now?)
(Oo-oh)
Outro: Charlie Puth and Jungkook
I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here
You take up every corner of my mind
(Whatcha gon' do now?)
ARMY can’t wait to hear more solo music from Jungkook and the rest of BTS!