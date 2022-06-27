A new era of BTS has officially begun. Just days after the septet announced they would be taking a break from group activities to focus on solo projects, Jungkook kicked things off by teaming up with Charlie Puth on his new single “Left and Right.”

Similar to Puth’s previous singles “Light Switch” and “That’s Hilarious,” Puth teased “Left and Right” on TikTok for months before finally releasing it on June 24. He first sparked rumors the song would feature a collaboration with Jungkook when he tweeted, “I had a dream BTS was on Left & Right,” on April 28. Considering Puth and Jungkook once collaborated in a live performance of “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” it felt like only a matter of time before the two would officially hop on a track together.

Finally, Puth confirmed their collab in a TikTok on June 17. “If we get 500,000 pre-saves I’ll drop it on June 24,” the singer teased. True to his word, Puth dropped “Left and Right” a week later, along with a music video for the song featuring Jungkook.

The “Left and Right” music video sees Puth and Jungkook visiting a love doctor as they try and forget a past relationship. “Memories follow me left and right / I can feel you over here / I can feel you over here / You take up every corner of my mind,” the two croon during the chorus.

At one point, the stars go out for a late-night drive to take their mind off things. Puth is seen behind the wheel as Jungkook chills on the hood of the car before falling over. The video’s playful atmosphere goes perfectly with the upbeat single while also contrasting with the song’s sad lyrics about heartbreak. “Did you know you're the one that got away? / And even now, baby, I'm still not okay,” the duo sings during the bridge. “Did you know that my dreams, they're all the same? / Every time I close my eyes.”

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images

According to Rolling Stone, “Left and Right” will be featured on Puth’s upcoming third studio album, Charlie, which is due out later this year. 2022 is turning out to be a big year for Puth, and there are still six months to go.

Check out the lyrics to “Left and Right” below via Genius.

Chorus: Charlie Puth

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

(Whatcha gon' do now?)

Verse 1: Charlie Puth

Ever since the da-day you went away

(No, I don't know how)

How to erase your body from out my brain?

(Whatcha gon' do now?)

Maybe I should just focus on me instead

(But all I think about)

Are the nights we were tangled up in your bed

Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth

Oh, no (Oh, no)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

You're going 'round in circles

Got you stuck up in my head, yeah

Chorus: Charlie Puth

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over hеre

You take up evеry corner of my mind

Your love stays with me day and night

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

(Whatcha gon' do now?)

Verse 2: Jungkook

Ever since the da-day you went away

(Someone tell me how)

How much more do I gotta drink for the pain?

(Whatcha gon' do now?)

You do things to me that I just can't forget

(Now all I think about)

Are the nights we were tangled up in your bed

Pre-Chorus: Jungkook

Oh, no (Oh, no)

Oh, no (Oh, no)

You're going 'round in circles

Got you stuck up in my head, yeah

Chorus: Jungkook

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind (Of my mind)

Your love stays with me day and night

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

(Whatcha gon' do now?)

Bridge: Charlie Puth and Jungkook

Did you know you're the one that got away?

And even now, baby, I'm still not okay

Did you know that my dreams, they're all the same?

Every time I close my eyes

Chorus: Charlie Puth and Jungkook

Memories follow me left and right

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

(Whatcha gon' do now?)

Your love stays with me day and night

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

(Whatcha gon' do now?)

(Oo-oh)

Outro: Charlie Puth and Jungkook

I can feel you over here, I can feel you over here

You take up every corner of my mind

(Whatcha gon' do now?)

ARMY can’t wait to hear more solo music from Jungkook and the rest of BTS!