Charli XCX, Rosalía Will Tear Up The ‘SNL’ Stage Soon As Musical Guests

The upcoming episodes of Saturday Night Live will include so many of your favorite stars. First, LCD Soundsystem will appear as the show’s musical guest on Feb. 26, while comedian John Mulaney will return to host for the fifth time. After having to cancel her SNL performance in December, Charli XCX will finally take the stage on March 5, and her episode will be hosted by Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac. The following week on March 12, Rosalía will perform and The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz will host.

This is particularly sweet for Charli XCX, who was supposed to perform on SNL alongside host Paul Rudd on Dec. 18. A day before her appearance, she even revealed Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek would join her on stage to perform their new collaboration “New Shapes” together.

However, on the day of the show, SNL announced the musical guests would no longer appear due to COVID-19. “Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew,” SNL revealed on Twitter.

Shortly afterward, Charli XCX confirmed her performance was canceled on Instagram. “Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” she wrote. “I am devastated and heartbroken. myself, caroline, christine, and all of our crews and teams have worked so hard all week alongside the snl team to bring the most amazing music performance to life. It can’t happen this time but I’ll be back!”

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Charli XCX, who just released her single “Beg For You” with Rina Sawayama on Jan. 28, will drop her fifth studio album, Crash, on Friday, March 18. Rosalía will release her third studio album, Motomami, on the same day.

Fans can’t wait to see the stars take the SNL stage once again!