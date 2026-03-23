Trying to maintain some inkling of privacy as a world-famous pop star isn’t easy, and nobody knows that better than Chappell Roan. Since her breakthrough in 2024, the singer has been very vocal about her issues with paparazzi and with overzealous fans who invade her personal space. And a recent incident has pushed Roan into some controversy.

On March 21, Brazilian footballer Jorginho Frello accused one of Roan’s security guards of speaking to his daughter “extremely aggressively” after she glanced at Roan while walking by her table during breakfast at a hotel. Frello said that his daughter was “extremely shaken and cried a lot” over the confrontation. The athlete blamed Roan for the tense moment, telling the singer’s fans, “She does not deserve your affection.”

A day later, Roan posted a video in which she explained her side of things. “I’m just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security,” she said. “I didn’t even see. I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like, I did not. No one came up to me. No one bothered me.”

Roan went on to clarify that she is not responsible for the actions of the security personnel, which she claimed was not her personal security team. “I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well,” Roan said. “I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not. They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe because there’s no action even taken.”

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Roan concluded her video by apologizing to Frello’s partner and child. “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. That is crazy,” Roan said. “I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and if you felt uncomfortable that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”