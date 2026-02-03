Chappell Roan responds to critics of her Grammys dress.

Chappell Roan caused a stir with her Grammys dress. At first, she paired the sheer garnet gown with a matching cape. But when the “Pink Pony Club” singer ditched the overlay, she revealed a striking gown — seemingly attached to her body via nipple piercings. The garment caused a lot of conversation online — and now, Roan is responding to critics of her dress choice.

On Feb. 2, Roan shared photos from the 68th annual Grammy Awards — including plenty of shots of her custom Mugler gown. The négligée dress was actually a bit of an optical illusion. Roan’s stylist Genesis Webb confirmed that the dress was attached to prosthetics, not any actual piercings.

“Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit,” Roan captioned her pictures. “The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly.”

“Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!” she added. Though she didn’t go home with any Grammys, Roan was nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “The Subway.”

JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock

Roan often experiments with her style. In June 2024, she explained her wardrobe inspiration during an interview on The Tonight Show. "My stylist Genesis Webb and I pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater," she said. "I love looking pretty and scary. Or, like, pretty and tacky. Or just not pretty. I love that too."

."I just think it's just not serious," she continued. "I love that fans find such deep meanings to things and I'm just like, 'I don't know, I thought I looked hot.' Like, I don't know if it's anything more than that."

When she’s off the clock, Roan has a different approach to dressing. “I'm in a lot of blacks and a lot of like taupes and whites and creams,” she told Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy in March 2025. "I'm very modest when I it comes to my day-to-day.”