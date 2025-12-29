Chappell Roan Rescinds Her Brigitte Bardot Tribute After Backlash

It turns out Chappell Roan didn’t know all the details about one of her muses. After the death of French actor and model Brigitte Bardot on Dec. 28, Roan posted a tribute to the superstar. However, she quickly walked the loving sentiment back upon learning the controversial viewpoints that Bardot loudly expressed in her later years.

Initially, Roan reflected on how Bardot — who was one of the most well-known faces of the sexual revolution — inspired her 2023 love song “Red Wine Supernova.” “She was my inspiration for red wine supernova,” Roan wrote. “Rest in peace Ms. Bardot.” In Roan’s song, the opening line likens her crush to the French star: “She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot.”

However, it seems like Roan was only familiar with one fragment of Bardot’s long career. Throughout the 2000s, the retired actor has become more known for her rampant Islamophobia, homophobic remarks, and her opposition to the #MeToo movement, among other scandals.

Shortly after her tribute, Roan stated in a follow-up post that she was unaware of this part of Bardot’s legacy. “Holy sh*t I did not know all that insane sh*t Ms. Bardot stood for,” Roan wrote. “Obvs I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn.”

Bardot was announced dead at 91 on Dec. 28. She died at her home in southern France; a cause of death has not been revealed. Two months prior, Bardot was hospitalized for several weeks undergoing a “serious” surgery.

Alexis DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

“The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot,” read a Dec. 28 statement from Bardot’s animal rescue foundation. “A world-renowned actor and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation.”