Chappell Roan got candid about oral sex with women versus men on Call Her Daddy. During the March 26 podcast episode, “The Giver” singer talked about realizing “how easy it is” to give women head, especially compared to “sucking d*ck.”

On the show, Roan, who previously dated men, discussed how her sex life has evolved since embracing her sexuality. (She now identifies as a lesbian.) “I think, specifically in femme relationships, it’s such an understanding that [sex] is so… giving. When I was with men, it wasn’t mutual,” the Grammy winner said. “I’m like, how did you date me for 4 years and you weren’t concerned I didn’t orgasm — not once?”

“If I could not get my girlfriend there, I would do everything. I would do anything, however long, I don’t care,” Roan added to Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper. This interview was the first time Roan confirmed that she is in a relationship, adding, “It's serious. I'm very in love.”

During their conversation, Roan also dispelled the idea that “eating a girl out” is challenging. “When I started hooking up with women, I realized how easy it is, actually. I realized how easy it is to eat a girl out. This whole time I thought it was, ‘Your neck hurts so bad... My jaw hurts,’” she said. “You know what’s hard? Sucking d*ck. Eating a girl out you can lay down.”

Call Her Daddy

“I was fooled. I was foolish to think that. Of course, it wasn’t as hard as what I was doing for [men],” Roan added. “That’s why I would never do anal because I was like, ‘Then let me peg you.’ They would be like, ‘Oh no, no way.’”

Despite her candor about oral sex, Roan said that her “system is fried” when it comes to being “sexual.” She told Cooper, “Obviously, I've come into being more comfortable with saying I'm queer, with dating women, but I don't know, something f*cked up my sexuality. I think my nervous system is so fried that I can't even feel flirtatious. It's just too intense to even be sexual at all. I'm just too sensitive, you know?”