Some love it. Some hate it. Some call it “the new Vine.” Wherever you stand, you can’t deny TikTok has taken over the internet. It awarded the social media world with things like e-boys, VSCO girls, a myriad of hashtag challenges, lip syncing videos, and, most importantly, celebs with TikToks. Because while Gen-Z may be TikTok’s primary demographic, they aren’t the only devotees of the video-sharing app. Many Hollywood stars are here for it, too. And some of these celebrity TikTok accounts are so good, they easily rival any expert member of Gen-Z.

TikTok first launched in September 2016. By September 2018, it became the most downloaded app of the month, surpassing Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat. Its basic premise is not dissimilar to previously popular video platform Vine: It allows users to create and share short videos. The content varies, from pranks to mini dance-routines and the aforementioned lip syncing clips, which seem to reign over everything else. Some have even started using TikTok as a coping mechanism following scary life accidents. But celebrities mostly use it to promote their upcoming (or ongoing) projects, enter into hashtag challenges, or just to give fans a glimpse of their personal lives via cute baby videos or workout montages.

01 Taylor Swift Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tay may have been a little late to the game in joining the app, but that was A-Ok with Swifties. They were thrilled when she finally posted on the popular platform on Aug. 23, 2021, and lip-synced the lyrics to the rap song "Screwface Capital" by British rapper Dave. Oh, and Swifties can expect plenty of content featuring Swift’s cats moving forward. “This is pretty much just a cat account,” her bio read. Here’s where to follow Swift on TikTok.

02 Cardi B JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images What’s more iconic than a video on an iconic female rapper lip-synching to her own hit song? Maybe a video of her challenging her own fiancé to a rap battle. Cardi B will provide you that in addition to videos of her daughter and street performers dancing to her tunes. Here's where to follow Cardi B on TikTok.

03 The Jonas Brothers Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you didn’t manage to snag tickets to the boy band's Happiness Begins tour, then settle for watching funny clips from their concerts and behind-the-scenes moments from touring. You can watch clips of Joe hugging a male mannequin or Nick leaving Joe’s high-five request hanging right on the stage. Here's where to follow The Jonas Brothers on TikTok.

04 5 Seconds Of Summer David Parry - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Here's another boy band – this time, from Australia – that's totally worth a follow. Who knew a short montage of the 5SOS members failing to pronounce Louisville could be the difference between a grim day and a great day? Here's where to follow 5 Seconds Of Summer on TikTok.

05 Post Malone Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images If you’ve ever wanted to see the rapper rocking out to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel like A Woman,” then drop what you’re doing and follow Post Malone on TikTok. You certainly won't regret it.

06 Liza Koshy Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images She was good at Vine and she’s great at its descendant. Koshy does splits in red lipstick, dances to Cardi B, and rides a mechanical bull while wearing a robe and a sheet mask – and that’s just from Fall 2019. Here's where to follow Liza Koshy on TikTok.

07 Britney Spears Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Her iconic singles like "Oops, I Did It Again" and "Toxic" have been used as soundtracks to countless TikTok videos. Sadly, Spears' own TikToks are not on that list. The former pop princess doesn't use the platform to sing along to her own classics, but if you want some inspiring workout and self-care content, then go follow Britney, b*tch.

08 Meghan Trainor Peter Byrne - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images The singer will remind you how talented she is with all the videos of vocal warm-ups and sing-alongs she shares. That and, oh, she's hilarious, too. Definitely worth the follow. Here's where to follow Meghan Trainor on TikTok.

09 Kesha Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Admit it, you had a brief moment a couple of years back when you thought the "TikTok" everyone was talking about referred to Kesha's breakout song from 2011. If for nothing else, then follow the singer just to pay homage to the OG "Tik Tok." Here's where to follow Kesha on TikTok.

10 David Dobrik Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images He's another popular social media figure who got his start on Vine. Aside from gifting people cars, the online entertainer is famous for getting into ever-hilarious antics with his Vlogsquad. Considering all of his YouTube videos last no longer than four minutes and 20 seconds, TikTok is a good source for that extra dose of Dobrik. Here's where to follow David Dobrik on TikTok

11 Jason Derulo Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sometime in 2020, Derulo went from being known for his R&B career to being known for his over-the-top TikTok videos. Seriously, his wild video clips have gained so much attention, he’s now one of the most-followed people on the app with over 42 million followers. He’s mastered the art of prank videos so well, there’s actually memes floating around on the internet poking fun at how much energy Derulo has allocated to TikTok. Here’s where to follow Jason Derulo on TikTok.

12 Iggy Azalea Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images No one was expecting Azalea to hop on the app and command TikTok, but she did just that when she joined in August 2020. She made her debut by announcing she's "here to ruin TikTok” but, IMO, she’s only made it more interesting. Never forget the time she took on the “Think you can hurt my feelings?” trend and hilariously admitted her baby cries when she plays her music. Here’s where to follow Iggy Azalea on TikTok.

13 Justin Bieber Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beliebers were thrilled to see their fave pop star join the app in January 2020, and he’s been serving up viral content ever since. With Hailey Baldwin making occasional appearances on his page, it’s no wonder he’s racked up over 19 million followers.

14 Hailey Baldwin Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Baldwin was hardly about to let her hubby outshine her on TikTok. She joined the app as well, and while she doesn’t post often, when she does, it’s pure hilarity. Yes, this does include a video of her having a full-blown conversation with her dog. Here’s where to follow Hailey Baldwin on TikTok.

15 Kourtney Kardashian Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian deserves an Emmy for her always-hysterical TikTok videos. Whether it be a video poking fun at herself, or a clip with her BFF Addison Rae (a TikTok superstar herself) Kourt has her TikTok followers watching her every move. Here’s where to follow Kourtney Kardashian on TikTok.

16 Kylie Jenner Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner joined TikTok in November 2019, and has made her bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou her content creating partner in crime. The duo are always learning new TikTok dances, sharing videos by the pool, and all around causing TikTok ruckus. One scroll through Jenner’s TikTok page and you’ll be hooked. Here’s where to follow Kylie Jenner on TikTok.

17 James Charles Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images As a YouTuber, Charles knows a thing or two about creating content, so his TikTok page is practically unparalleled. In addition to sharing his famed beauty looks, Charles is always hopping on the latest trends, and he slays them every time. Oh, and there’s no shortage of celebrity guest appearances on his page. JoJo Siwa? Check. Kylie Jenner? Double check. Here’s where to follow James Charles on TikTok.

18 Will Smith Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Will Smith is known for his inspirational life advice, and he’s always dishing it out on Instagram. Over on TikTok, he’s more focused on comedy. A scroll through his page is sure to bring the laughs, and he even invited Jason Derulo over to his house to whip up content. Who says they can’t share the crown? Here’s where to follow Will Smith on TikTok.

19 Selena Gomez Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Gomez is another A-lister who’s joined the TikTok craze, but her joining the platform didn’t come without controversy. Selenators everywhere freaked out when a video of Gomez appearing to bash Justin Bieber hit TIkTok in September 2020, but it turned out the video was fake. Over on her real profile, Gomez is keeping things pretty low-key and drama free. She’s been known to show off her dance moves, fierce outfits, and share BTS footage from her music videos. Here’s where to follow Selena Gomez on TikTok.