Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are an age gap couple

10 Celebrity Couples In 2023 With Age Gaps

According to them, age is just a number.

Age gap couples garner a lot of public attention — and usually criticism. But many celebrities, like Jay-Z and Beyoncé and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, have made it work in spite of negative opinions. Here are 10 celeb couples with significant age differences.

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger (11 Years)

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger met at church in 2018 and were married in June 2019. Speaking about their relationship that September, Schwarzenegger said, “I think, most importantly, that I’m lucky enough to be married to an incredible man, [and] just be happy... I feel really blessed.”

