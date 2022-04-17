Although Cardi B introduced the world to her son back in September 2021, she chose to kept his name a secret... until now. On Thursday, April 14, Cardi and her husband Offset finally revealed their son’s name, and it’s seriously unique. Cardi B’s son’s name is Wave Set Cephus, the singer announced in an Instagram post that also treated fans to adorable pics of the 7-month-old’s face for the first time. Of course, Cardi B and Offset welcomed baby Wave over seven months earlier on Sept. 4, and after over half a year of keeping the newborn’s name and face private, the couple decided to share photos of Wave as well as his name for the first time on social media.

Cardi B and Offset announced the name of their son in Instagram posts on Thursday, April 14. Cardi B shared photos of the baby on her IG account with a series of emojis in the caption: “🦕🌊🧸.” In the pics, Wave Set Cephus is wearing a stylish blue fur coat and diamond chain. Offset also shared pics of Wave on his IG account wearing only a set of massive necklaces, along with the caption, “WAVE SET CEPHUS.”

After introducing their son, Cardi shared on Twitter that Offset was the one behind their 7-month-old’s unique name. "When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !” Cardi B wrote. In the post, she also included a video showing off a piece of jewelry that says “WAVE” on it.

Of course, Offset was also pivotal to Wave’s middle name, since he often goes by the nickname Set. Cephus is Offset’s legal last name. When not using his onstage persona, the rapper is named Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Fans have been following along on Cardi B and Offset’s parenting journey ever since Cardi first unveiled pics of Wave Set Cephus’ birth on Instagram in September 2021. In the IG pic, which is captioned "9/4/21🦕💙🧸,” the “WAP” singer is seen holding her newly born while sitting in a hospital bed next to Offset. In the picture, the two parents are looking down lovingly at their son — and it’s no surprise that the post had fans gushing over the cute family.

Wave Set Cephus is Cardi and Offset’s second child together. They also share a 3-year-old daughter named Kulture, while Offset also has three other children from previous relationships.

Now that Cardi B and Offset have officially introduced their son, there will be hopefully more photos to come of the adorable boy on social media, since he’s certain to get a wave of adoration from fans.