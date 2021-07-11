Somehow, music superstars Cardi B and Offset’s daughter, Kulture Kiara Cephus, is already three years old. Time flies! To celebrate her big day, the proud parents pulled out all the stops to throw her an epic princess-themed party, which Cardi documented on her Instagram stories.

Kulture arrived at the event in a horse-drawn carriage, wearing a tiara and a bright pink dress that matched her mom’s lewk. She rode a “unicorn” during her grand entrance into the party, emerging from a fancy balloon-filled tunnel. There was a Cinderella cake that would be right at home at any toddler’s birthday party, but the petting zoo and professional DJ at Kulture’s big day were truly something else. Her A-list parents also enjoyed the festivities, as Cardi (who’s pregnant with her and Offset’s second child) shared clips of her dancing with her daughter and showing off some sexy moves with her husband.

The “Up” rapper also took to Instagram to commemorate her daughter’s special day, sharing a sweet throwback of baby Kulture laying in a lavish bassinet. “Forever my little baby 💛⭐️🥺 My cancer queen 👑,” she captioned the pic.

Offset also celebrated his baby girl’s birthday in an Insta post of his own, which showed him and Kulture dancing together. “Happy Birthday @kulturekiari,” he wrote. “My baby girl turning Big 3 omg too fast you have so much character and joy about yourself we always have a ball and you love your daddy and daddy loves you too.”

Now that she’s three, Kulture has some important big sister duties ahead of her. In late June, Cardi revealed she’s pregnant with baby No. 2 while performing at the BET Awards. Although Cardi reportedly filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 due to “irreconcilable differences,” the pair reunited once again in October and seem to be going stronger than ever. The “WAP” performer simultaneously broke the new big news on Instagram. “#2! ❤️,” she captioned the pic, which showed what looks like a plaster belly cast over her baby bump.

She also shared an adorable maternity photo of Kulture placing her hand on her belly, opening up about her children’s future relationship. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart...just like me and Henny 😩,” Cardi wrote, referencing her younger sister Hennessy Carolina. “But one thing for sure is that they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will 🙏🙏.” Congratulations to the happy family!