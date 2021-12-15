With so many hits under her belt, it’s hard to believe Cardi B has only released one full-length album to date. The follow-up to 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy has been a long time coming, and fans can’t wait to hear what Cardi’s sophomore album will hold. So when can they expect it to see the light of day? Card shared new details of her next album on Instagram, and it sounds like the BardiGang should mentally prepare.

Cardi hopped on Instagram Live on Dec. 14 to share a few important life updates. And while she unfortunately was fighting a cold during her live chat with fans, she also delivered a positive update. According to her, new music could be here before we know it.

“I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time,” she said in the video. “And on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I got to put out an album, but I gotta record a movie. I’ve got to do so much sh*t, y’all.”

With so much on her plate, Cardi admitted it’s hard to find balance at times. “Everything be looking so glamorous, you see my f*cking Instagram and everything, but it’s been really… it’s been a lot,” she said. “Trying to balance out my new motherf*cking life, like I got two kids, my daughter’s going to school now, and I have a lot of jobs now.”

Cardi previously explained why her sophomore album took so long to make in an interview with XXL magazine.

“I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album,” she said in April 2021. “Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For now, fans are still playing the waiting game, but Cardi’s latest update sounds very promising.