Cardi B has never shied away from sharing her opinion, and she’s got something to say about the celebrity bathing debate. ICYMI: Several celebs have come out and admitted they don’t bathe all that often, and it’s caused quite the controversy. While some fans totally understood where they were coming from, many trolled them for admitting so. Now, Cardi has shared her two cents. Cardi B's reaction to the celebrity bathing debate was the best one yet.

The big bathing debate all started when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher appeared Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on July 19. The couple, who share two kids, got honest about how much time they spend bathing their kids and themselves.

"When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns,” Kunis said. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much anyway.” Her hubby seemed to agree. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point,” he chimed in.

As for Cardi, she’s not down with the infrequent bathing schedule. "Wassup with people saying they don't shower?" Cardi tweeted on Aug. 10. "It's giving itchy." Safe to say little Kulture is getting lots of baths!

For the most part, fans seemed to agree with Cardi.

“This IS IS The WORST discussion about showering i've seen. You should /and need to shower every day and that's It!!! Specially children.(not only when they smell bad). We ARE human beings not Animals . Even Animals ARE more clean than some humans,” one passionate response read.

“F that! Soap and water and deodorant NEED to be used daily! ESPECIALLY in this 90 degree humid weather,” another person tweeted.

Other celebs to chime in on the debacle included Jason Momoa, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Kristen Bell. While Momoa was totally down with a daily shower routine, Bell and Gyllenhaal shared the same perspective as Kunis and her hubby. To each their own, but it seems like Kunis and Kutcher are hardly alone in their periodic bathing habits.