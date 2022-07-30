Cara Finally Explained Her "Odd" Photos With Megan Thee Stallion

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards was full of fiery performances and epic wins for some of music’s biggest names, but the unexpected star of the event was not a musician at all. Cara Delevingne pulled focus all night long as Megan Thee Stallion’s plus one, quickly going viral as viewers pointed out her over-the-top faces and reactions. Now, two and a half months after the May 15 ceremony, Cara Delevingne explained those photos with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and why the meme-ability didn’t get to her.

Even before the BBMAs began, Delevingne’s antics were going viral. Meg pulled up on the red carpet in a dress made of ombre flowing fabric, striking pose after pose for the camera while Delevingne hid out of sight. In some photos, Delevingne’s head popped out to catch a glimpse at Meg as she worked the red carpet, but soon she stepped out from the shadows and sort of stole the show. While Meg worked her angles, Delevingne grabbed the train of Megan’s dress and whipped it about, resulting in some odd photos.

Throughout the award ceremony, Delevingne sat at Megan’s side and cheered for her wins of the night. Meg walked away from the event with an award for the Top Rap Female Artist of 2022, beating out Cardi B and Latto. However, Delevingne’s over-expressive behavior hyping Meg up was called “weird” by viewers.

Delevingne finally addressed the online response to the night to on the July 27 episode of The Tonight Show Starry Jimmy Fallon. When the talk show host brought up the model’s red carpet photos with Megan, Delevingne explained how she ended up at the awards show. “I was in Vegas with friends. I really wanted to see her play and she asked me to come along with her,” she shared and added, “I didn't know I was going to go and sit or do anything, I thought I was just going to come and watch her play.” The turn of events led Delevingne to up-close-and-personal seating at the awards show, where she cheered on her new bestie even — “I was hyping her up, being a hype woman.”

Delevingne went on to admit that she saw the negative response to her “odd” behavior, but wasn’t bothered by it. “I was living my best life, but people found it a bit odd. People find me odd, but that's me. No shame.”

If there’s one thing that Delevingne has mastered, it’s confidence, so of course she had no problem ignoring all the jokes about her night out with Meg.