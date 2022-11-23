Bumper still has a lot more to sing about, or at least, that’s what the Season 1 finale of his Pitch Perfect spinoff series Bumper in Berlin made it seem like. Although Peacock has yet to pick up a second season of the show, its cast and showrunner already have some juicy plans for a potential follow-up, and that finale cliffhanger certainly laid the groundwork for new stories to come. Here’s what to know so far about the possibility for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 2.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses the Season 1 finale of Bumper in Berlin. The first season of the Pitch Perfect series ended with a pretty major twist, which presented a pretty clear angle for Season 2. In the final episode, Bumper suddenly married Thea to gain German citizenship and avoid deportation due to his lapsed visa. The wild scheme worked, but came at a cost — now he’s stuck in Berlin having to pretend to be in a relationship with Thea, while his actual love interest, Heidi, is planning a move to Los Angeles to pursue her music career.

That marital drama could very well be at the center of a possible Season 2, and showrunner Megan Amram teased that she’s already planning a second season. “I do have ideas for Season 2,” Amram told Elite Daily. “Maybe we'll get a Season 2, maybe we won't, but I have ideas in mind just in case.”

It sounds pretty promising that Bumper in Berlin will continue, so here’s what fans can probably expect next.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 2 Cast Predictions

Although Season 1 ended with Heidi mulling over a move to L.A., don’t expect her to disappear from the show if Season 2 gets picked up. When asked if Sarah Hyland would be involved in a potential new season, Amram confirmed “that is absolutely my intention.” “The real beating heart of this show is the ensemble,” Amram told Elite Daily. “So I would really want to make sure that we got all of our characters interacting.”

Along with Heidi, the rest of the main ensemble cast is also expected to return: Adam DeVine as Bumper, Flula Borg as Pieter, Lera Abova as Thea, and Jameela Jamil as Gisela.

Amram also teased the possibility of more Pitch Perfect characters reprising their movie roles in future seasons of the series. Specifically, Bumper’s ex, Amy, played by Rebel Wilson, got a few shoutouts in Season 1. “I definitely would like to see how Bumper interacts with [Amy] now that they have not seen each other for many years,” Amram said.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 2 Release Date Predictions

If Peacock renews Bumper in Berlin, Season 2 would most likely drop towards the end of 2023.