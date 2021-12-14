BTS' V Just Broke A Major Record Previously Held By Jennifer Aniston

Another day, another record broken by BTS. Just days after the septet opened up personal Instagram accounts, Guinness World Records announced on Dec. 13 V had already broken two records on the platform: Being the fastest to reach both one million and 10 million followers on IG. The achievement is so impressive, especially considering huge stars like Rupert Grint and Jennifer Aniston previously held the records.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted their individual Instagram accounts shortly after announcing they would be taking an “extended period of rest” to spend the holidays with their families and “recharge” before embarking on their 2022 activities. Fans were surprised BTS had finally decided to open up personal IGs since they had shared a joint account for years under the name @bts.bighitofficial. They were happy the group launched them now because it meant fans would be able to stay connected with the members during their vacation.

While all the guys racked up millions of followers in no time, V reached one million followers in just 43 minutes, becoming the fastest person to do so. Earlier this year, NCT’s Taeil Moon held the title, having achieved one million IG followers in one hour and 45 minutes after his first post. Grint and Aniston were also previous record holders.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

V also achieved 10 million followers in four hours and 52 minutes, breaking yet another record for being the fastest person to reach 10 million IG followers.

“Nothing to see here, just V breaking records for the fastest time to hit one million AND ten million followers on Instagram,” Guinness World Records announced on Dec. 13.

Congratulations on your Guinness World Records, V!