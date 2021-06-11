Here Are The Chances BTS Will Have A Live Audience At Muster This Year

BTS’ eight-year anniversary is almost here, so you know what that means: Soon, the group will hold their annual Muster, which is a live-streaming event consisting of a two-day concert and other fun on-stage activities. The festivities begin on Sunday, June 13, and will continue the next day on Monday, June 14. Since the only tickets fans could purchase for BTS’ Muster were virtual ones, ARMYs were convinced it was going to have no live audience. However, now that Korea has just made a huge change to its event guidelines, fans are asking, “Will BTS' Muster: Sowoozoo concert have a live audience?” Here’s what you need to know.

BTS canceled their 2020 Muster due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, to celebrate their seven-year anniversary of being a group, they held a virtual concert called Bang Bang Con: The Live, which was a massive success, drawing in over 756,000 concurrent viewers in 107 countries and territories — the equivalent of 15 shows at a 50,000 seat stadium.

When BTS announced Muster was finally returning in 2021, ARMYs were over the moon because the group’s anniversary events are always different each year. This time, BTS’ Muster is centered around a space theme. According to fans, “Soowoozoo” comes from the septet’s 2019 song “Mikrokosmos,” which is about how BTS considers ARMYs their galaxy who are always looking out for them.

Although the event will happen live at Seoul Olympic Stadium, fans have been wondering if there will be actual people in the audience. According to a report by Newsen, BTS Muster: Sowoozoo concert will not have an in-person audience.

Big Hit hasn’t announced anything about the concert’s in-person details explicitly, but a recent update to Korea’s live audience guidelines has fans hopeful that there could be a live audience on night two of Muster.

According to a June 11 Naver article, beginning on June 14, outdoor sports stadiums will allow an audience of 30-50% capacity. Some fans wonder if it’s possible BTS’ second concert could have a live audience.

However, others think it likely won’t happen because it would be too last minute to change things around. Fans have also pointed out the Naver article states Korea will slowly roll out its new reform plan, meaning it will be a while before concerts are back to normal.

While BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo probably won’t have a live audience, fans will still be cheering on the group from home! And with Korea slowly rolling out changes to their live concert guidelines, it’s only a matter of time before BTS will finally be able to perform in front of ARMYs again.