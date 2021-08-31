Sept. 1, 2021, marked Jungkook’s 24th birthday. To mark the occasion, ARMYs trended the hashtags #HappyJKDay, #BornToShineJungkook, and #OurGiftJungkook and shared their favorite moments and pictures of the singer on Twitter. Meanwhile, the birthday boy himself celebrated by going on VLIVE an hour before the clock struck midnight in KST. As for his fellow BTS members, they each posted about Jungkook on his special day. If you haven’t checked out BTS' messages for Jungkook's 24th birthday, prepare to get all the feels.

Hours before his birthday, Jungkook asked ARMYs on Weverse to send him song lyrics that express their feelings for him. “I want you to write anything you’ve ever wanted to say to me, regardless of my birthday in a few sentences ‘like lyrics,’” he said, according to a translation by @btstranslation7. He didn’t say what it was for until he went on VLIVE and revealed he was turning ARMYs’ lyrics into an actual song. Jungkook said he had an instrumental track, so he thought it would be a good idea to show fans his songwriting process by combining some of the lyrics they sent him. He ended up creating such a beautiful song that included the lyrics, “For every day I miss you. For every hour I need you/ For every minute I feel you/ For every second I want you.”

Watch Jungkook singing below.

At midnight KST, J-Hope crashed Jungkook’s live to wish him a happy birthday, and it was so sweet.

ARMYs thought it was such a cool way to kick off Jungkook’s birthday. BTS continued the celebrations with individual messages for Jungkook. Jin was the first to congratulate him on his special day. “Happy Birthday Jungkook-ah!” Jin wrote on Weverse.

