Jungkook’s New Song For The 2022 FIFA World Cup Is Inspiring

BTS’ Jungkook is back with more solo music. On Nov. 20, the star surprised fans by dropping a new song called “Dreamers.” It’s part of the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Just hours after debuting the track, Jungkook performed “Dreamers” live for the first time during the World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. It proved to be the perfect theme song for the event because the lyrics are all about turning your dreams into a reality.

Jungkook didn’t give fans much time to prepare for the release. His agency, Big Hit Music, announced “Dreamers” on Nov. 19 by dropping a promotional poster for the track on Twitter. A music video for “Dreamers” then followed on Nov. 22.

“Dreamers” is particularly exciting because it marks Jungkook’s third solo song of 2022. On Feb. 11, the BTS member dropped “Stay Alive” as part of the soundtrack for BTS’ webtoon, 7 Fates: Chakho. Then, on June 24, he teamed up with Charlie Puth for the infectious track “Left & Right.”

“Dreamers,” a surefire anthemic track, will hype you up with every listen. Throughout the song, Jungkook speaks of the power of self-determination and perseverance. “Look who we are, we are the dreamers / We make it happen, 'cause we believe it,” he sings during the chorus. “Look who we are, we are the dreamers / We make it happen 'cause we can see it.”

So, if you’re ever in need of some encouraging words, press play on “Dreamers.” Heck, even add it to your workout playlist.

Check out the full lyrics to the song below, via AZLyrics.

Intro

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

(Oh, RedOne)

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

Chorus

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen, 'cause we believe it

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen 'cause we can see it

Post-Chorus

Here's to the ones, that keep the passion

Respect, oh, yeah

Here's to the ones, that can imagine

Respect, oh, yeah

Refrain

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

Verse

Gather 'round now, look at me (Hayya, hayya)

Respect the love the only way (Hayya, hayya)

If you wanna come, come with me (Hayya, hayya)

The door is open now every day (Hayya, hayya)

This one plus two, rendezvous all invited

This what we do, how we do

Chorus

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen, 'cause we believe it

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen 'cause we can see it

Post-Chorus

Here's to the ones, that keep the passion

Respect, oh, yeah

Here's to the ones, that can imagine

Respect, oh, yeah

Refrain

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

Chorus

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen, 'cause we believe it

Look who we are, we are the dreamers

We make it happen 'cause we can see it

Post-Chorus

Here's to the ones, that keep the passion

Respect, oh, yeah

Here's to the ones, that can imagine

Respect, oh, yeah

Outro

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan

Ala ho la dan