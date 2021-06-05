All of the members of BTS bring unique qualities to the table. RM’s rap skills are unparalleled and Jimin’s dance skills never fail to impress, but it’s Worldwide Handsome Jin who (along with his magical vocals) has a personality and charm like no other. That’s why he’s delivered some seriously life-changing quotes in the eight years he’s been part of BTS. These BTS Jin quotes represent his shining personality so well.

For all his lighthearted moments, Jin also has some more serious ones. For example, he spoke out about his insecurities in a touching interview with Rolling Stone in May 2021. “I don’t think there really was a moment when I felt I had arrived as a singer,” he openly shared. “I haven’t mastered singing. But a singer has a duty and an obligation to bring joy to the audience. As we went on tour, I began to see the audience liking what I was doing.”

Jin’s solo music says a lot about him as well. With songs like “Awake,” “Epiphany,” and “Moon,” he showed he’s the master of incorporating meaningful lyrics about his real-life experiences into his music. Whether they come from his music, interviews, or fan Q&As, BTS’ Jin always has something significant to say.