Watch BTS' J-Hope's Swift Recovery After Tripping On The Grammys Stage

The Grammys were generous to viewers and did not force them to stay up until 11:50 p.m. ET to see BTS’ performance of “Butter.” But even though the boy band was allowed to perform during the show’s first hour, the performance was not entirely flawless. Fans might have blinked and missed it, but J-Hope actually fell in the middle of the 2022 Grammys. Luckily, he made a quick recovery.

BTS always brings a surprise twist to their live performances since they hit it big in the states. For the 2022 Grammys, the group went for a James Bond-esque vibe in their performance of their nominated song “Butter.” Jungkook flew in from the rafters on a skyhook. V offered his gold card to Olivia Rodrigo in the audience before tossing it to Jungkook and joining him on stage. The whole group did a costume change where they went from black jackets to silver ones.

At first blush, the whole performance was as impeccable as the boys always are, rehearsed to perfection. But eagle-eyed viewers watching back caught a giant stumble by J-Hope, luckily when he wasn’t front and center, but a fall nonetheless.

Check out the video below from about the 1:05 mark to 1:15 or so.

Fans hadn’t been sure if BTS would perform at all at the Grammys after it looked like Jungkook might not be allowed to perform due to testing positive for COVID-19 on March 27. But luck was with the award ceremony and the boys’ performance went off without a hitch. Well, almost.

It was about a minute into the performance of “Butter” when J-Hope slipped on the steps of the circular stage. He was off to the side of the camera when it happened, half behind three of his bandmates. Fortunately, unless viewers were looking right at him, they probably missed the moment altogether, considering how fast J-Hope recovered and was back on his feet like nothing happened. His vocals didn’t even seem to wobble.

That kind of professionalism is one of the many reasons the BTS ARMY is as wild about their favorite boy band and loyal to the bone. Even if BTS doesn’t take home a Grammy for “Butter,” they’ve won the Grammy for Best Fall Recovery Life On National Television 2022.