This will mark BTS' second solo Grammys performance.
It’s official: On March 15, the Recording Academy confirmed BTS will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which will be held in Las Vegas on April 3. Of course, fans were so excited to hear the announcement, and here were some of their best reactions.
Since the group is always one of the most highly-anticipated acts at every award show, fans are saying the Grammys will turn into a mini BTS concert because all the spotlight will be on them. It’s unclear if the ceremony will have a live audience, but either way, ARMY will be supporting BTS from around the world.