BTS Fans Are So Over MTV Snubbing BTS In These Major VMAs Categories

Due to BTS’ success surrounding “Butter,” ARMYs thought the group would be a shoo-in for several of the main categories at the 2021 VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. However, when MTV announced this year’s nominations on Wednesday, Aug. 11, fans were shocked to see the septet hadn’t been recognized in either category. While they did receive five other nominations, ARMYs argued it wasn’t enough. These tweets about BTS' 2021 MTV VMAs nominations explain why the group deserved more.

Following the release of “Butter” on May 21, the single was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks before it got replaced by BTS’ latest track “Permission To Dance.” The song topped the chart for a week before “Butter” took the crown again. In total, “Butter” stayed atop the Hot 100 for 11 weeks, making it the longest-running No. single of 2021. The track also made BTS the quickest group to achieve four No. 1 singles since the Jackson 5 in 1970. If that wasn’t all, BTS’ “Butter” music video had the biggest YouTube premiere in history with 3.9 million concurrent viewers, and it broke the YouTube record for the most-viewed music video in 24 hours with over 108 million views. Despite all the records they set in 2021, BTS didn’t get nominated for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. They’ve actually yet to receive noms in either category at all even though they’ve been making history on the charts for years.

BTS got nominated for Song of the Year (“Dynamite”), Best Pop (“Butter”), Best K-Pop (“Butter”), Best Choreography (“Butter”), and Best Editing (”Butter”), but ARMYs argue the group should have been on par with artists like Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion, who swept this year’s VMAs nominations with seven nominations and six nominations respectfully. ARMYs are also not happy that MTV continues to nominate BTS for Best K-Pop, despite the controversy surrounding the category. (ARMYs feel it was created to exclude BTS from the major categories.)

Here’s how fans reacted to BTS’ 2021 VMAs snubs:

ARMYs won’t stop until BTS gets the recognition they so rightfully deserve!