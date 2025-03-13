The Brooklyn Mirage Got A Major Upgrade — Here’s An Inside Look

The Brooklyn Mirage reopens its doors on May 1, and the iconic New York City venue is celebrating its 10th anniversary by leveling up. Over the past decade, the Mirage has been home to countless electronic concerts and DJ sets, featuring big names like FISHER, John Summit, Marshmello, Kaskade, and Rufus Du Sol. The venue, located in the heart of East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is a popular choice because of the immersive experience it provides — plus, its famous 200-foot-long curved LED video wall.

Now, get ready for even more reasons to plan a night out. The Mirage is being completely rebuilt from the ground up, in a style inspired by the grand scale of opera houses. “We aimed to honor its legacy while expanding the dance floor, creating immersive side-quest spaces, and pushing the boundaries of music, art, and technology,” Josh Wyatt, CEO of Avant Gardner, home to the Mirage, said in a press release. “The New Mirage will be everything fans worldwide love about this space — while delivering a completely new, mind-blowing sensory experience.”

Brooklyn Mirage Brooklyn Mirage INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

The Mirage’s “rebirth” includes the first-ever fully kinetic shutter system of this scale in a live music venue. The screens create a 270-degree virtual environment so you can truly get lost in the experience of the concert.

The venue’s sound system also got an upgrade. When it reopens, the Mirage will boast over 100 precision-calibrated speakers and subwoofers. That way, no matter where you are in the space, you’ll be privy to the same high-quality sound.

Guests won’t just enjoy these improvements during concerts. In May, the Brooklyn Mirage will also be introducing upgrades to lighting, signage, and cell service. Plus, it’s implementing rideshare drop-off zones, making it easier for concertgoers to come and go — a notoriously difficult process when you’re leaving a crowded space. The press release also specifies the addition of “trained guest ambassadors, expanded private security patrols, and increased first responder-trained staff” to improve safety.

The 2025 season already has quite the lineup, including Sara Landry, Alesso, Peggy Gou, Loud Luxury, Two Friends, Galantis, and The Chainsmokers. It’s time to get your best rave gear out and prepare for summer weather.