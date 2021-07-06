I'm Sobbing Because Britney May Be Retiring From Music

Britney Spears stans, prepare to have some mixed feelings. Your fave pop star might be closing the curtain on her music career. Her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, recently announced his resignation from his role as Spears’ manager after 25 years of working together. Rudolph claimed that the 39-year-old singer expressed that she wanted to take a work hiatus two years ago. So, is Britney Spears retiring from music what she really wants? And is it weird that I’m bawling my eyes out right now?

All eyes have been on Spears as of late. In June 2021 alone, the singer’s fans learned so much about her conservatorship situation (in which Spears’ co-conservators — her father Jamie Spears and her care manager Jodi Montgomery — have control over Spears’ career, life, and finances) and the legal battle surrounding it. The pop music veteran spoke to the Los Angeles Superior Court directly on June 23 about the “abusive” and “traumatizing” guardianship she’s been stuck in for 13 years. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for any further comment on her testimony, but did not hear back.)

On the stand, she said, “I deserve to have a two to three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do.” In her testimony, Spears claimed that, in previous years, she had to work against her wishes — for instance, she claimed her team allegedly forced her to tour in 2018. Things got even more intense in the week that followed Spears’ eye-opening testimony; not only did the judge deny her request to remove her father as her co-conservator, but an investigative piece by the New Yorker revealed Spears allegedly disapproved of her father being her guardian way back in 2008 when the conservatorship first went into effect.

Gareth Cattermole/BCU18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering everything Spears is going through, it’s not super surprising she wants to step back from making music. Her manager’s resignation letter — sent to Jamie and Montgomery on July 5 — seemingly solidifies the pop star’s desire. Here’s the statement shared exclusively with Deadline:

James P. Spears and Jodi Montgomery, as co-executors of the estate of Britney Spears: It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire. As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details. I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed. Please accept this letter as my formal resignation. I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been. — Larry Rudolph

Rudolph served as Spears’ manager since her early days of teen-pop stardom in the mid-1990s, so no doubt it was difficult for him to write the resignation letter. But only time will tell if Spears will truly retire from show biz.