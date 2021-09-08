In 2015, Iggy Azalea and Britney Spears collaborated on the single "Pretty Girls," but the song didn’t perform as well as expected. When Azalea tweeted, “It’s difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and TV performances, etc,” in response to commentary about the song’s lackluster reception, fans perceived it as the start of a feud. Now, though, Britney gave Iggy Azalea a sweet shoutout on IG, putting "feud" rumors to bed.

Back in late June, after Spears spoke out about the alleged abuse she’s experienced under her legal conservatorship (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for further comment on Spears’ allegations, but did not hear back). At that time, fans accused Azalea of staying silent when Spears needed support, but Azalea was quick to remind people that she had been vocal about the restrictions Spears’ team put on her for a long time, tweeting on June 25, “I signed a non disclosure and her father could and probably would sue me.”

Then, in 2016, Iggy told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that Britney's team searched her home before the two were allowed to work together. "They came and checked my place to make sure I wasn't trying to stash anything weird and, like, get it to her or something...to make sure I wasn't a bad influence. And I'm not. I passed the test!" she said. "I mean, I don't have like a crack den."

Azalea even confirmed that she had reached out to Spears privately in the past. “I am actually here to support someone in a way that’s helpful and also mindful,” she wrote on Twitter. “Britney has said in her own words, she’s embarrassed to even share this with the world. If she needed me to speak on her behalf, that message has been delivered to her. Other than that - I’m good.”

Now, Spears has officially put the “feud” rumors to rest. The superstar shared an Instagram post of the two singers performing their collab "Pretty Girls" at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, writing, “Me and Iggy on stage !!! It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her …. I haven’t met her new baby but if she’s reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words !!!! Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS !!!!!”

Azalea responded in the comments, writing, "I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the Barbies you gave me). Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible."

Scott Legato/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yes, queens! Nothing better than two women coming together to empower one another.