We Finally Have A Trailer For The Mandalorian's New Spinoff

The Mandalorian is set nine years since the fall of the Empire (and Darth Vader). The Galaxy has been chiefly business as usual in the Outer Rim, with people scraping by to survive. Mando’s journey brought him in contact with characters fans recognized from the novels, but when the old bounty hunter, Boba Fett, showed up, it was the show’s first direct connection to the big-screen films. The overwhelmingly positive response to his appearance meant Lucasfilm soon commissioned a spinoff, and Disney+’s The Book Of Boba Fett was born.

As a character, Boba Fett’s popularity is a bit of an oddity. The bounty hunter shows up in the latter half of the Empire Strikes Back, but is mostly overshadowed by the surprise appearance of Vader, and has about nine lines all told. He then reappears in Return of the Jedi for about 15 minutes, during which he had half as many lines, a third as much screen time, and then was offed in a Sarlacc pit.

But the franchise’s marketing glommed onto the faceless character who never removed his helmet. Moreover, as the Star Wars universe expanded, Lucasfilm built out Boba Fett further. The character’s father, Jango Fett, turned up in the prequels, played by actor Temuera Morrison. Moreover, the Fett DNA was revealed to be the basis for the entire clone army, including Boba Fett, retroactively making him a character of color. Morrison’s voice was dubbed into the original 1970s era trilogy to create continuity when the films were re-released.

These choices made Fett something of a legend among the fandom. Bringing him back from his presumed demise to be part of the Mandalorian story may have sounded like fan service, but it worked. Now he’s got his own series coming at the end of December 2021. Here’s what fans should know:

The Book Of Boba Fett Announcement

Morrison was initially introduced as the new, older Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 1, Episode 5; Ming-Na Wen was also introduced in that episode as as Fennec Shand, a fan-favorite from the Star Wars spinoff novels. The two then returned for an extended arc in Season 2. The final post-credits scene of Season 2 revealed that the two would be getting their own series, The Book of Boba Fett.

There has been some confusion if The Book of Boba Fett is technically The Mandalorian Season 3 or its own show. Reports that the episodes are numbered starting with “301” (code for Season 3, Episode 1) instead of the traditional “101” that most episodes begin with has added to that. But filming for The Mandalorian Season 3 reportedly underway, so it seems this is a standalone spinoff.

The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer

On Nov. 1, 2021, Disney+ released the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett. Though the teaser didn’t give much away in the plot, it gave fans an idea of where the show was headed, a dark and gritty drama about the machinations of the Galaxy’s underworld. It also seems to promise quite a few alien races initially seen in Jabba the Hutt’s palace who will finally get to be front and center.

The Book Of Boba Fett Cast

Lucasfilm

So far, the only actors confirmed for The Book of Boba Fett are Ming-Na Wen as Shand and Temuera Morrison as Fett. Though the trailer is filled with close to a dozen co-stars, the series has not yet revealed the actors behind the massive amounts of alien makeup.

The Book Of Boba Fett Plot

Lucasfilm

Not much is known about the new series, but the show’s logline does seem to confirm this is an underworld set drama which Fett aims to clean up:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book Of Boba Fett Release Date

Lucasfilm

The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 29, on Disney+. The nine-episode series will arrive in weekly installments every Wednesday following in early 2022.