The trouble with a limited series is that it’s... well, limited. Any good series will leave audiences wanting more, but limited series only last one season. Netflix’s latest hit, Boo, Bitch, is one of those limited series. But with so many fans wanting more, is there a chance Boo, Bitch could get a Season 2?

Warning: Spoilers for Season 1 of Boo, Bitch follow. As of Boo, Bitch’s Season 1 premiere on July 8, there hasn’t been any official talk of a second season of the show yet — but that doesn’t mean it won’t come later. Even though limited series typically end with a finite number of episodes, it isn’t totally unusual for a miniseries to end up becoming, well, a series. Big Little Lies, The Flight Attendant, and The White Lotus were all originally billed as limited series... until the announcements came that they were getting second seasons. Could the same happen for Boo, Bitch?

So far, it’s unclear, but some cast members already have ideas for the direction a second season might take. Since Gia (Zoe Colletti) turns out to be a ghost who leaves Erika (Lana Condor) behind, there’s the opportunity to follow more of Gia’s afterlife.

“I’d like to see where Gia goes, where she ascends to.” Condor told Elite Daily when asked about a possible Season 2 of Boo, Bitch.

For her part, Colletti is open to whatever may happen. “I feel like there are an infinite amount of possibilities for what a second season of Boo, Bitch could mean,” Colletti told Elite Daily. “Sometimes limited series aren’t always limited series, so I guess we’ll just see. I would love to read a script if there is a second season.”

Read on for what’s known so far about a possible Boo, Bitch Season 2.

Boo, Bitch Season 2 Predicted Release Date

Since a second season of Boo, Bitch hasn’t officially been announced, there is no release date for it yet.

Boo, Bitch Season 2 Cast

Boo, Bitch Season 2 would likely feature the same cast as Season 1, which includes Lana Condor, Zoe Colletti, Aparna Brielle, Mason Versaw, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Jason Genao — unless the show turns into an anthology with a whole new story to tell, a la Cruel Summer.

Boo, Bitch Season 2 Trailer

There is not trailer for Boo, Bitch Season 2, but you can relive all the madness with this Season 1 trailer:

Season 1 of Boo, Bitch is streaming on Netflix now.