Beyoncé’s little girl just turned 10, and fans can’t handle how grown up she is. Officially a decade old as of Friday, Jan. 7, Blue Ivy Carter reigned supreme on her big day at a tropical locale. These tweets about Blue Ivy Carter looking so tall in her 10th birthday pic emphasize how shocked the Beyhive is at her growth spurt.

As the daughter of Queen Bey and Shawn Corey Carter (aka Jay-Z), Blue Ivy has an impressive list of accomplishments under her belt, including starring roles in seven of her mom’s music videos, not to mention a Grammy, BET Award, and VMA for her contribution to Beyoncé’s music video “Brown Skin Girl.” Oh, and she’s already experienced modeling firsthand as one of the faces of her mom’s athleisure line Ivy Park, appearing in an ad for Tiffany & Co. with her parents. On her birthday on Jan. 7, Blue Ivy’s grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson uploaded a photo of herself and her granddaughter, and the sweet post has gotten a lot of attention.

Knowles-Lawson is 5’7’’, so people couldn’t help but notice that Blue Ivy is nearly as tall as her grandma at only 10 years old. “My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today! God, it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday, but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready,” wrote Knowles-Lawson, who joked that Blue Ivy came three days short of her own birthday. “Three days later, but we still share the bond,” she joked.

Although Blue Ivy pops up in a lot of her mom’s projects, it’s pretty rare that fans get to see candid shots of Bey’s kiddos, so seeing Blue Ivy all grown up all of the sudden was a total surprise for fans.

Seeing Blue Ivy so tall is hard to imagine, since it feels like she was just born yesterday for so many Bey stans.

Her height projections are looking v. tall:

Not only is she so grown up, but some fans are pointing out how she looks like Bey:

One Twitter user is wondering why 10-year-olds must shoot up like weeds, nearly surpassing some adults:

It does not sit right:

Hello, Miss Supermodel!

It honestly feels like just yesterday Beyoncé first revealed she was pregnant with Blue Ivy at the 2011 VMAs, which is what really makes this pic so shocking for fans. A decade can really just fly by, huh?