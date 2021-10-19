The debut bonus film for Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s latest collaboration with Tiffany & Co. is taking Twitter by storm, but not because of the stunning jewelry they’re rocking. In the brand’s video clip to its “About Love” campaign, titled “Date Night,” the power couple’s adorable 9-year-old daughter makes a special appearance, and fans everywhere can’t get enough. These tweets about Blue Ivy in Tiffany & Co.'s ad prove fans adore her, and honestly, how can you not?

The video follows Beyoncé and JAY-Z as they ride together looking absolutely breathtaking in the backseat of a Rolls-Royce, which seems like a homage to the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany’s scene. Beyoncé is pulling petals from a flower, saying “He loves me, he loves me not” with each pluck, until Blue Ivy is suddenly seen running behind the car chasing the moving vehicle. In no time, Blue Ivy steps into the car and snuggles in between her parents while JAY-Z plays with her glasses. As if things couldn’t get any cuter, a brown fluffy dog enters the frame and sits comfortably on Blue Ivy’s lap while the family continues to ride in the car.

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy has made an appearance in a video with her mom. She starred in Beyoncé’s video for the song “Brown Skin Girl,” and even took home the VMA for Best Cinematography at the 2021 VMAs in September, making her the youngest VMA winner of all time.

While fans have seen Blue Ivy in a few of her superstar mom’s projects, they still can’t seem to get enough of her, and these tweets totally prove it.

You can watch the full Tiffany & Co. ad below, and see for yourself how Blue Ivy’s smile will make your entire day.

More Blue Ivy, ASAP? I can only hope so.