How Blue Ivy Carter Attended The 2026 Met Gala Despite Age Rule

At age 14, Blue Ivy Carter has already accomplished more than most artists spend their lifetime dreaming of. She’s one of the youngest Grammy winners ever, has performed for sold-out crowds across the globe, and now she’s secured her spot as a fashion icon with an unforgettable Met Gala debut. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter stole the spotlight at the 2026 Met Gala on May 4 in a white Balenciaga gown, paired with a matching jacket and chic shades. However, her biggest statement wasn’t her look, but the fact that she was allowed to walk the museum’s famous staircase at all.

Blue Ivy’s attendance should have been barred by the gala’s stringent age restriction rule, which prevents anyone under 18 from participating in fashion’s biggest night. Blue Ivy just turned 14 at the beginning of 2026.

But, there is a loophole that let the young teenager make her stylish debut. The Met Gala’s 18+ age rule went into effect back in 2018 — at the time, representatives for the annual soiree told The Hollywood Reporter that an executive decision was made that “it’s not an appropriate event for people under 18.” However, the rep also stated that exceptions could be made for any minors who were accompanied by their parents.

It appears this is how Blue Ivy was allowed to attend, as she stuck close to her parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z throughout the carpet.

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Fellow famous offspring, 17-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, also bent the event’s rules by making her debut in 2026 alongside her mom, Nicole Kidman.

The Met Gala age restriction is a lesser-known rule, which has been in place for nearly a decade. Maddie Ziegler first tipped people off about it in 2018, when the then-15-year-old said she was “not old enough” to go to the Met Gala. It has never been clarified why the rule was put into place at that specific time.

But, because Blue Ivy was willing to be chaperoned by her parents, she’s now one of the youngest-ever Met Gala attendees. She’s only beat out by Elle Fanning, who attended the 2011 Met Gala at just 13-years-old, before there was an age limit.