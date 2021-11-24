Could Blake Moynes Become The Bachelor?

After a breakup in Bachelor Nation, Bachelor alums are never alone for too long. Not only do they have an entire franchise’s worth of alums to use as a dating pool, but also, there’s always the opportunity for them to return to one of the shows. That might be the case for former Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s ex, Blake Moynes, who some fans suspect could become the Bachelor in the near future.

Katie and Blake got engaged at the end of her season of The Bachelorette, and things seemed to be going well for the couple for a while. However, on Oct. 25, they each posted statements on Instagram letting the public know that they were ending their engagement. And it seems that Katie has moved on fairly quickly; on Nov. 23, she revealed that she’s now dating a different contestant from her season: John Hersey. Blake, however, still appears to be single and said on Instagram that it “hasn’t been easy” since his breakup with Katie.

But it could get better for him soon. Some unsubstantiated rumors floating around the internet predict Blake could have a chance to find new love on The Bachelor. It would kind of make sense to bring him back; Blake has already made multiple appearances in the Bachelor franchise and dated a few Bachelorettes. He first appeared as a contestant in Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. Then, when Clare left her season with Dale Moss and Tayshia Adams became the Bachelorette, Blake went all in on trying to win her heart. Tayshia and Blake weren’t a match, so then Blake tried to test out the saying “third time’s the charm” by joining Katie’s season as a late arrival. We all know how that ended, so now it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Blake to make one more (hopefully) triumphant return to the franchise as the lead himself. It could offer him the opportunity to complete his love story after so many attempts within Bachelor Nation.

But it might not happen right away. It’s been widely reported that Clayton Echard will be the Season 25 Bachelor when the new season premieres in January 2022. But there’s a possibility fans could get two seasons of The Bachelor next year, just like there were two seasons of The Bachelorette this year. That means there could be room for Blake to be the Bachelor next year and try for love in Bachelor Nation one more time. We’ll have to stay tuned to see what ABC throws at us next.