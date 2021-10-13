We Did A Deep Dive On Clayton From Michelle's Bachelorette Season

Sometimes before the season begins, it can be hard to tell which Bachelorette contestants are going to garner a lot of attention. And then other times, there are contestants like Bachelor Nation’s Clayton Echard, who have already been all over our newsfeeds even before making his first appearance on our screens. Clayton is a contestant in Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, but he’s also rumored to be the next Bachelor. Clayton is already a big name in Bachelor Nation, so here’s everything you need to know about him ahead of Michelle’s Bachelorette season.

Clayton Echard’s Real Job

Clayton is a 28-year-old medical sales representative at Stryker in Columbia, Missouri. He seems pretty committed to succeeding in sales since in 2021, he enrolled in Southeast Missouri State University to earn his MBA in health care administration.

Before this stage of his life, Clayton was a free agent for the Seattle Seahawks. He didn’t make the final round of cuts to actually play on the team, but he called it “a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of.” It seems like Clayton was more than just blessed to nearly play on an NFL team; he’s also a really skilled athlete. He played Division I football at the University of Missouri and says that going to the gym is an important part of his life. In fact, he’d love to own multiple gyms someday.

Clayton Echard’s Instagram

Clayton’s Instagram shows off his sense of humor: in his bio, he calls himself a “washed-up athlete now trying his luck in orthopaedic sales.” It’s nice to see he can make fun of himself a little while also posting fun pics.

Family seems to be really important to Clayton. He has two brothers and seems pretty close to both his parents; there are a bunch of family photos scattered throughout his Instagram.

Clayton Echard Facts

In his ABC bio, Clayton shows off a little of his personality with some of his fun facts. For instance, he reveals he had a mohawk during college and he has a rapping alter ego named Clay-Doh. Bachelor Nation fans know contestants love to break out their special skills as they try to woo the lead, so get ready to see Clayton show off his freestyle rapping on The Bachelorette.

Clayton also already can count Bachelor franchise alums among his fans. Tayshia Adams, who hosts Michelle’s season, told ET she thinks he would make a great lead if ABC confirms him as the next Bachelor. She said, “If it were to be him, truthfully, he was very personable. He seems super fun. I think he'd be a great Bachelor. He was someone that really had fun with all of the dates. I think if it is him, you're in for a little treat." Fans will just have to wait and see how he does on Michelle’s season and beyond as he finds his place in Bachelor Nation.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.