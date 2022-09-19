Someone alert Gossip Girl! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reportedly “hoping for a boy” after announcing that they are expecting their fourth child. ICYMI, at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Sept. 15, Blake Lively revealed she’s pregnant with baby no. 4. And although the couple hasn’t shared many details about the pregnancy (at least, not yet), it sounds like they’re ready to add a baby boy to their family.

“They are hoping for a boy this time around,” a source told Us Weekly. But no matter the sex, Lively and Reynolds really “just want a healthy baby,” the source added

Lively and Reynolds already have three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. According to the Us source, the couple “love[s] being parents,” and their newest addition couldn’t be coming at a better time. “The timing is perfect because all of their kids are two years apart, so they’re keeping with the pattern.”

Although the couples is reportedly hoping for a boy, Reynolds has definitely embraced the title of “Girl Dad” over the years. During an interview with Access in November 2020, he revealed his fondness for the title. “I love being a Girl Dad. I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine,” he said. “I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lively and Reynolds take their role as parents very seriously. Despite Lively’s busy career, a source said she always puts her kids’ needs first. "You never would think that Blake Lively, this superstar and beautiful woman, would be this regular person who cooks dinner every night and takes care of the family but she is really wonderful with the kids," an insider told People on Sept. 16. "She wants to be that old-fashioned kind of mom — when the kids are out or sleeping that's when she makes time to do work stuff."

At the summit, Lively talked about how her mom Elaine Lively influenced her views of parenthood, showing her that you can have both a career and a family. “It's important for me [and] for my kids to see that you don't have to choose one or the other. I don't need them to choose to be a businesswoman or a mom,” she said. “They can be both or neither. But just for them to see that anything is possible.”

While teaching their kids such important life lessons, Lively and Reynolds also make a point of keeping them out of the spotlight. On Sept. 17, Lively shared candid photos of herself and her baby bump to her Instagram in hopes photographers would leave her and her children alone. "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone," she wrote. "You freak me and my kids out."

Hoping for a healthy (and private) pregnancy for Lively and Reynolds.