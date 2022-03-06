Glastonbury is just around the corner, and the organizers unveiled a whole slew of performers on the lineup on Friday, March 4. Get ready for a super fire event, because Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are just a couple of the pop stars in Glastonbury’s 2022 festival lineup, alongside other music superstars like Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, and Diana Ross. Naturally, music lovers aound the world are buzzing about this next-level lineup.

Glastonbury 2022 will take kick off on June 22 and run through June 26. The lineup announcement comes just a month after Eilish kicked off her Happier than Ever world tour in New Orleans on February 4. Rodrigo is also set to begin her world tour in Portland on April 5.

There are plenty of big names set to perform this year, including Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, and Megan Thee Stallion. Other musical acts include Lorde, Phoebe Bridgers, Kacey Musgraves, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Haim, Glass Animals, and Charli XCX. The organizers will be unveiling more acts in the coming months, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for more updates.

The five-day festival will take place at the Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset in the United Kingdom with camping options will be available to attendees. General admission weekend tickets for 2022 went for £280 plus a £5 booking fee, and are already sold out due to rolled-over deposits from cancelled festivals in 2020 and 2021.

Though the 2022 tickets may already be sold out, you still have a chance to snag a ticket during the official resale period — tickets that aren’t paid off in full by the end of the payment window will be available for resale in April 2022.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

To try your luck at getting a ticket during the resale period, you’ll need to first register for free on the Glastonbury website. Then, when the limited number of tickets are finally available for resale in April 2022, you’ll want to act fast — because with such a fire lineup, they’ll certainly go quickly.