Billie Singing "Misery Business" With Hayley Williams At Coachella Is A Pop-Punk Dream

No, you’re not in a mid-2000s, Hot Topic-inspired dream — Billie Eilish really did just give emo kids everywhere the biggest surprise treat during her Coachella performance. During her Saturday, April 23 concert on the second weekend of the music festival, Eilish brought out Hayley Williams as a surprise guest, and the two teamed up for a rendition of Paramore’s “Misery Business” that’ll go down in musical history. The duo performed an acoustic version of the 2007 pop-punk hit with an acoustic twist, and naturally, fans went wild. You’ll want to watch Billie Eilish sing “Misery Business” with Paramore’s Hayley Williams, because it was seriously iconic.

This year’s Coachella has been all about the surprise guests. While Eilish’s co-headliner Harry Styles wowed audiences with show-stopping duets with Shania Twain and Lizzo, Eilish herself surprised her crowds by bringing out Damon Albarn of Gorillaz to perform “Feel Good Inc.” with her during Weekend 1. And her second weekend also featured a huge guest star. Williams came on stage after Eilish and her brother Finneas performed “Your Power.” Once they finished playing the song, Eilish sat down on a stool to introduce her surprise guest for the evening. “Oh, look! An empty seat. Who’s that for?” Eilish said. “Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams!”

Eilish was super excited to see Williams join her on stage, and even let out a yelp when she appeared. The two singers embraced and jumped together while Williams spoke to Coachella attendees. “This is my first Coachella, whoa,” Williams said. “Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!” Eilish then asked: “Hayley, wanna sing something?” and Williams responded: “Yes, I’m better at singing than talking.”

Williams and Eilish launched into an acoustic rendition of Paramore’s biggest hit “Misery Business” that was backed by Finneas and another guitarist. Of course, the moody collab was epic, with Williams singing the first verse and Eilish joining in during the chorus. “We sound good,” Williams said to Eilish during the performance.

Williams then stayed on stage to join in on Eilish’s performance of her single “Happier Than Ever.”

After Williams left the stage, Eilish didn’t hold back from sharing her excitement about the musical collab that had just occurred. “Absolutely what on earth could be cooler than that? I’m dead serious,” Eilish said.

Christie Goodwin/Redferns/Getty Images

After shocking everyone with the ultimate surprise guest, it’s safe to say that music lovers will be buzzing about Eilish’s Coachella performance for a while.