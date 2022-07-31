Billie's Adorable Throwback Pic For Finneas' Birthday Will Melt Your Heart

Billie Eilish shared a sweet tribute to her older brother and songwriting partner Finneas for his 25th birthday on Saturday, July 30. Eilish took to Instagram to share the cutest “Happy birthday” post for Finneas, whom she called her “best friend.” Billie Eilish’s Instagram for Finneas’ 25th birthday also includes some adorable throwback pics of the siblings that’ll have you saying, “Aw!”

Finneas turned 25 on July 30, and naturally, plenty of celebs and fans celebrated the singer and songwriter on social media, including his pop-star sister. “Happy Birthday to my best friend, you make life feel worth something,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. In the post, Eilish shared two sweet pics of the brother-sister duo as children. In one pic, the pair are sitting together outside on a lawn in front of trees, and in the other the two are standing in the field.

Of course, Finneas and Eilish have worked together to write both of the hit albums, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Happier Than Ever. The sibling duo have also won Grammys for Record of the Year and Album of the Year, as well as an Oscar for their James Bond theme.

June 30 actually happened to be another momentous occasion for both Eilish and Finneas as well. Before sharing her birthday post, Eilish also paid tribute to the one-year anniversary of her album Happier Than Ever. The singer shared a clip of herself speaking to the camera while driving in her car. “I just wanted to say, first of all, happy birthday to my brother...and second, Happier Than Ever, my album, has been out for one today,” she said. “So happy anniversary to Happier Than Ever.”

She continued on by reflecting on making Happier Than Ever with her brother, which she called “an amazing process” and “some of [the] favorite memories of [her] life.” Eilish added that she and Finneas “laughed so much” while making the album. Eilish wrapped up the video by sharing how grateful and lucky she feels to have her fans and the experiences in life, both good and bad, that “all lead to where we go.”