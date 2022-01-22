Betty White is always a friend you can count on. On Friday, Jan. 21, a video was shared on the late actor’s Instagram account thanking fans for all of their support over the years. The video comes days a few weeks after her death on Dec. 31, 2021, and days after thousands of fans celebrated what would have been White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17 via the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The challenge called individuals to donate to their local animal shelter in honor of White’s love of animals. Betty White’s final video message is so touching, as her final message thanked fans for their outpour of support for animals.

In the video that was recorded before death with the intention of being included in her 100th birthday celebration, her assistant Kiersten wrote in the caption that they continue to see so many people taking part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. “It’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge,” she wrote. “She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone.”

White recorded the video on Dec. 20, 2021, a week and a half before her death. In the clip, she said, “I just want thank you all for your love and support over the years. Thank you so much. And, stick around.” Kierston, who is now running White’s IG account, said the video was intended to be a birthday post in which the actor celebrated all of her admiring fans.

The caption is just as touching as the video, as Kiersten explained, “She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU - her fans,” she wrote. “She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals ❤️.”

Although the golden girl is no longer with us, fans can still follow Betty White on IG as White’s estate has allowed her assistant Kiersten to run the account moving forward. Kiersten announced that she plans to promote all things Betty on the profile, “I also hope Betty’s social media will become a place to promote the things that mattered to her most,” she said. “Animals, the environment, being kind, all that she embodied.”

Looks like White will always be a friend.