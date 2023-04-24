Disney+ Dropped So Many Must-Watch Movies & Shows This Month
That Mandalorian finale, though!
Disney+ really was the place for TV lovers to camp out all of April 2023. Throughout the month, the streamer dropped even more eye-catching projects than usual, including magical new live-action remakes of classic Disney movies, a closer look into the life of a K-pop megastar, as well as massive finales for a couple of fan-favorite shows. If you’re looking for what to stream next, check out this list of all the best movies and shows that Disney+ released in April for some fresh excitement.
One of the biggest documentaries to land on Disney+ this month was SUGA: Road To D-Day, which is a must-watch for anyone in the BTS ARMY. The personal doc follows BTS star Suga as he crafts his recently released solo album D-Day. BTS is known for sharing very revealing and authentic moments with their devoted fans, but Suga lets ARMYs in on an even deeper level through this doc.
At the end of the month, Disney+ will also drop its highly anticipated live-action Peter Pan remake. Peter Pan & Wendy boasts some serious star power in very well-known roles, with Jude Law as the villainous pirate Captain Hook, and Yara Shahidi sprinkling her pixie-dust as Tinkerbell.
But perhaps the buzziest releases from the streamer in April were its two major finales. The Mandalorian’s Season 3 finale had the whole internet talking. And Disney+ also added the last-ever episode of The Owl House, an hourlong special resolving the magical story of the beloved animated series.
Here’s a comprehensive look at everything Disney+ added to its library in April:
April 2
- The Ghost and Molly McGee Season 2 (5 episodes)
April 5
- The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 6
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- The Crossover
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (Season 1)
April 9
- The Owl House Season 3, Episode 3 (Series Finale)
April 12
- The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 7
- Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11)
- It’s All Right!
- Kiff Season 1 (5 episodes)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Season 1 (5 episodes)
- Rennervations
April 14
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit
April 19
- The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 8 (Season Finale)
- Raven’s Home Season 6
- Big City Greens Season 3 (4 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel Season 1 (4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes Season 1 (7 episodes)
April 21
- SUGA: Road To D-Day
April 22
- Secrets of the Elephants
April 26
- Dino Ranch Season 2 (5 episodes)
- Going Fur Gold (Season 1)
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet
- Saturdays Season 1 (5 episodes)
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
April 28
- Peter Pan & Wendy
Don’t have Disney+ yet? You can sign up here.