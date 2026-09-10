Taylor Frankie Paul's Post-Bachelorette BF Hinted At Their Secret Months Ago

The MomTok crew has a mastery of sending covert (or very obvious) messages through social media, and it seems Taylor Frankie Paul picked a romantic partner who also knows a thing or two about Instagram Easter eggs. On Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Taylor spilled the beans about a secret relationship she began shortly after filming The Bachelorette. Because of the dating show’s strict NDA, Taylor had to hide that she was dating singer Ben Lambert for months. But Ben dropped a pretty telling hint to his grid all the way back in February.

Ben is actually not a new character in the SLOMW universe. He was introduced in Season 4, when Taylor confessed an attraction to him after she stumbled into one of his TikTok live streams. However, he was put on the backburner since Taylor was about to head off for The Bachelorette at that time.

Upon returning from the show, Taylor promptly broke up with the winner, Doug Mason, and told Ben that none of the men she met at the mansion could compare to her feelings for him.

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But the two lovers couldn’t date openly. “For The Bachelorette, we have to be in hiding until the end of May. So everything I do with Ben needs to be under wraps until then,” Taylor explained.

That’s why Taylor had to sneak Ben into her hotel room in New York City when the Mormon Wives cast visited in February to see Whitney Leavitt’s Broadway debut in Chicago. The covert operations even involved Ben pretending to be Taylor’s brother in order to check into their room.

While all this secrecy may have been thrilling, Ben clearly wanted to tip off fans about his reignited fling with Taylor. On Feb. 28, Ben posted photos from a recent New York trip (which we now know was with Taylor), including one shot of a rose on the ground. For her part, Taylor waited until her Bachelorette NDA was up before commented on the telling photo in August: “How did I not notice the rose till now.”

Taylor’s love life may be incredibly difficult to follow a lot of the time, but it looks like Ben is willing to make some cute declarations of romance for his partner, even when he’s not supposed to.