Bella Hadid Regrets This Cosmetic Procedure She Got At 14

Bella Hadid has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors (and dispelling them) for years. Now, in a cover story for Vogue, the 25-year-old model is getting real about the cosmetic procedure she’s actually had and the many that are purely gossip. So what alterations has Bella had? She says she’s only ever gotten a nose job, which she’s come to regret.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” Bella told Vogue about the procedure she received at 14. “I think I would have grown into it.”

While the star admitted to altering her nose, she denied rumors of ever having her eyes lifted, jaw shaved, or lips filled. “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me,” Bella said. “Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

The model also told Vogue rumors of her visiting plastic surgeons with photographs of the former French First Lady Carla Bruni (who fans think is totally Bella’s doppelgänger) aren’t true, either.

“People think I fully f*cked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said. “I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?”

Cosmetics procedures and dispelling rumors wasn’t the only topic Bella discussed with the fashion magazine. She was frank throughout the interview, opening up about her relationship with art director Marc Kalman and her good and bad experiences working as a high-profile model.

Bella was particularly candid about her relationship with her older sister and fellow model, Gigi Hadid. She reflected on being compared to Gigi while growing up together in the spotlight. “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn't as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That's really what people said about me,” Bella said. “And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

Due to her insecurities, Bella admitted she sometimes questions why she ever pursued a modeling career. Over the years, she learned to put on a “strong face” in order to hide her insecurities. "I always felt like I had something to prove," she said.

Despite what people would say about her, Bella told Vogue she was confident in herself about one thing: her work ethic. “In seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job,” she said. “No one can ever say that I don't work my ass off."

Bella is not stranger in speaking public about her life and her beliefs. She’s outspoken on instagram about her struggles with mental health and support for Palestine. It’s good to see Bella is now talking frankly about what life was life before she became the star she is today.