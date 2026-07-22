Bella Hadid’s breakup with her cowboy ex Adan Banuelos apparently wasn’t very clearly communicated to him. Although several reports confirmed the couple had split up at the start of 2026, it sounds like some rekindling may have been happening in recent months, which led to the rodeo rider and the supermodel being on completely different pages about their current relationship status. So, it was a rude awakening for Banuelos to open his phone and find out that Hadid is single from a TMZ article.

The celebrity gossip outlet reported on July 21 that Banuelos had believed Hadid was still his girlfriend until he saw a recent post claiming the model was single after dispelling rumors of dating another cowboy. TMZ’s sources claimed Banuelos was blindsided by the update, since he had been cozying up with Hadid very recently. The pair were spotted together in Aspen throughout early July, indicating they may have privately repaired their romance. And judging from Banuelos’ surprise at Hadid’s single status, it does sound like the exes may be trying to navigate a second chance at their love story — even if they’re currently in different chapters.

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Hadid and Banuelos’ relationship has been notably turbulent throughout 2026, but before this year, they seemed totally locked in. They were first rumored to be an item in late 2023, and then confirmed the gossip by going Instagram official in early 2024. In the two years that followed, they were inseparable — Hadid even moved into Banuelos’ trailer in Texas, and their fashionable rodeo aesthetic was widely credited for ushering in the trendy cowboycore style movement.

However, things reportedly went south by January 2026, when it was reported the couple had ended their relationship. Four months later, Hadid and Banuelos were spotted together again at an event at Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s ranch, sparking rumors they may have reconciled. The Aspen trip in July furthered this speculation. Apparently, even Banuelos was fully convinced he and Hadid had found their way back to a loving bond, but the supermodel doesn’t appear to be ready to jump back into the rodeo right now.