Bella Hadid may be hanging up her cowboy hat for good. According to recent reports, the supermodel has recently ended things with her horseman boyfriend Adan Banuelos. The relationship, which lasted over two years, was not only widely beloved by fans of Hadid, but also considered to be pivotal in ushering the cowboycore trend into the high-fashion world.

The breakup was first reported by Entertainment Tonight. Although there weren’t any specific details about why the split happened, the outlet’s anonymous source indicated that Hadid has been having a tough time with the sudden change.

“Bella is doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split,” ET’s source said. “She’s been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship.”

Hadid and Banuelos first sparked dating rumors in the fall of 2023, before going Instagram official at the start of 2024. Not long after that, Hadid reportedly moved to Texas to live with Banuelos, fully leaning into the cowboy aesthetic in her fashion choices as she attended his rodeos.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Toward the end of 2024, Banuelos revealed that Hadid had moved into his fifth-wheel trailer. “She did do the fifth wheel, happily,” Banuelos told the Along for the Ride podcast. “It was badass. That fifth wheel has always felt small and then you get, you know, somebody that you enjoy spending time with and that fifth wheel went from a fifth wheel to a f*cking mansion.”

"It was cool because I really wanted that to be a part of our relationship," the horse trainer continued. "You know, you start having feelings for somebody and you start thinking things like, ‘Man, maybe this is the rest of my life here’ and knowing that she is that simple of a human being [and] that the material things aren’t important — or the most important thing."

Just a couple months before the breakup reports, Banuelos posted a romantic ode to Hadid on Instagram. “October’s become a special month. It’s the month God sent you,” Banuelos captioned an Oct. 28, 2025 photo dump of Hadid. “Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much.”