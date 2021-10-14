During an Oct. 13 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen, Beanie Feldstein made a guest appearance to discuss the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl, which is set to premiere in April 2022. At one point during the interview, Cohen asked the actress if she saw the jokes about Lea Michele on Twitter after it was revealed Feldstein got the part of Fanny Brice. If you didn’t know, there were rumors the Glee alumn was going to star in the revival instead, so when Feldstein ended up getting the part, fans poked fun at what they thought Michele’s reaction would be to the casting announcement. As it turns out, the Lady Bird star didn’t understand why Michele’s name was trending alongside hers. “I don’t know the woman whatsoever,” she said. You need to see these tweets about Beanie Feldstein's Lea Michele quotes because they’re hilarious.

The reason fans speculated Michele would get the part was that her Glee character, Rachel Berry, loved Funny Girl. The actress even sang "Don't Rain on My Parade" a few times throughout the show. After Glee producer Ryan Murphy obtained the rights to a Funny Girl revival in 2014, rumors spread Michele would star in it. During a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she discussed the possibility, saying, "We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon, but I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon."

Flash forward to August 2021 and it was announced Feldstein would portray Fanny Brice instead. She admitted she had no idea about the memes following her casting announcement. “I don’t even know that any of this was happening by the way. And all of a sudden people started explaining it to me and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ I don’t, I don’t even under, I don’t follow any, I don’t understand. I didn’t understand,” she said, adding that she was thankful that Michele congratulated her on the role. “She very sweetly wrote on my Instagram. I don’t know the woman whatsoever.”

Watch Feldstein talk about Michele below.

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No surprise, fans ended up creating memes yet again. They thought it was hilarious Feldstein said she doesn’t know Michele “whatsoever.”

Some fans made sure to point out that Feldstein likely meant she doesn’t know Michele personally.

At the end of the day, it seems there are no hard feelings between Feldstein and Michele.