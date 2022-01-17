Barack Shared The Most Gorgeous Sunset Pic Kissing Michelle For Her Birthday

Former President Barack Obama is no stranger to hyping up his wife Michelle Obama. In fact, their public display of affection and support for one another is pretty unmatched when compared to other politicians. So, when Barack shared an adorable Instagram pic that wished Michelle a very happy 58th birthday on Jan. 17, it can definitely be described as couple goals. Barack Obama’s IG shoutout for Michelle’s 58th is almost too sweet to handle.

The IG pic Barack posted showed the couple enjoying the sunset from a nice balcony view of the ocean. “Happy birthday, Michelle,” Barack wrote in the caption. “My love, my partner, my best friend...” Aww.

Last year for Michelle’s 57th bday, the former president shared a throwback photo of his wife sporting an orange tank top in front of some palm trees. “Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend,” he wrote before ending his message by dropping a cute nickname for his wife. “Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche.”

Check out Barack’s birthday shoutout to Michelle in his charming Instagram post below.

On Michelle’s 57th bday, she shared a fire black and white selfie that showed off her natural beauty. She also shared a very powerful message that addressed her mental states as a result of the ongoing lockdown. “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes!" she wrote. “I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all.”

And although we love to see the couple hype each other up, the Obama’s also continue to spread awareness about matters close to their hearts.

For Michelle’s 58th bday, the former first lady shared a pic promoting her BET special Becoming: Michelle Obama in Conversation. Michelle will sit down with Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi and 22 college students from across the country to discuss adulthood, mental health, diversity and inclusion, among other topics.

Michelle’s special airs on her birthday, Jan. 17, on BET and BET Her at 7 p.m. ET.