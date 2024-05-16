Terror has returned to Millwood with Season 2 of the Pretty Little Liars spinoff series. This time around, final girls Imogen, Tabby, Noa, Faran, and Mouse are just trying to survive summer school.

While Bailee Madison’s character in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School may be traumatized, the 24-year-old actor is actually “so happy to be back” and narrowly avoiding the murderous A once again. After a two-episode season premiere on May 9, PLL: SS will be dropping new episodes weekly until June 20. The series has already addressed that Ezra and Aria namedrop from Season 1, and set up plenty of drama for the five friends to deal with this summer.

When Madison discussed the potentials for Season 2 back in 2022, she told Elite Daily, “I just think there’s so much we can push in our following seasons and many more stories to tell, and it can get grittier and darker as the seasons progress.” Things have definitely taken a turn, and Madison is excited for fans to see what’s to come. Sharing some photos from the premiere on Instagram, the Just Go With It star said, “It’s a ride I never wanna get off of!”

Madison actually documented her premiere night exclusively for Elite Daily. Taking us along — from when she first woke up in the morning to getting ready for bed following the after-party — here is Bailee Madison’s day in the life celebrating Season 2 of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

Channeling Calm Energy In The Morning

8 a.m.: My day started with a quick walking session on the treadmill. Then, I started my morning off with a hydrating mask from Sonya Dakar.



8:30 a.m.: After my morning routine, I walked downstairs, and lit my favorite Palo Santo candles to start the day off with some calm energy.

8:45 a.m.: To continue the calm energy, I brought one of my favorite books Big Magic — which always inspires me — along with my daily devotional and my five-minute journal outside to read and write with. A cup of tea in a Friends Central Perk mug was the cherry on top.

9:30 a.m: My friend Brittney Boyce is an amazing nail artist, so she came over to do my nails before the premiere. We had coffee and caught up as we haven’t seen each other since I left to film Season 2.

11:30 a.m.: Once nails were done, I just had to have a little couch cuddle with my dog, Busby.



11:50 a.m.: Since I still had some time before we had to start hair and makeup, I took a moment to go back outside (with Busby, of course) and soak up some of the sun. And yes, I applied sunscreen.



1 p.m.: Ah, lunch time. Because it was a day worth celebrating, I decided the occasion called for some sushi from one of my faves, Katsuya.

The Glam Begins With Subtle Nods To PLL

2 p.m.: My friends Megan Lanoux and Scott King started working their magic on me ahead of the premiere. When I’m away filming, I always think about premiere day and moments like this. It’s always such a special time and gets me in my feels.

Bailee Madison

4 p.m.: For last season’s premiere, Scott surprised me with a custom knife hair clip that had a red “A” written on it. This year, he brought rose hair clips for a little nod to this season’s villain, “Bloody Rose.”



I think this is quickly becoming a tradition, and it makes me excited about what we would do for Season 3.

4:30 p.m.: After putting on the final touches, it was time to start getting dressed.

5 p.m.: My dear friend and incredibly talented photographer Cibelle Levi came over to shoot some pictures once I was ready. These moments are always so fun because the entire team can see the finished product of their work. They are so magical and I am so lucky.

5:20 p.m.: We decided to quickly put on the after-party dress to snap some pics in that look as well.

5:30 p.m.: With both looks captured, photos were done.

5:45 p.m.: Then we were off to the premiere. I was so thankful for my beautiful dates — my sister Kaitlin [Vilasuso], my childhood friend Paige [Mills], and my boyfriend Blake [Richardson].



6:45 p.m.: When we arrived, the cast took some photos. I love this one of all of us together.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

7 p.m.: SCREENING TIME.

The Party Begins, But First, A Quick Change

8 p.m.: After the screening was done, it was time for the after-party dress change.

9:30 p.m.: Shout-out to the beautiful humans who fill my heart with so much love and support — my sister, Paige, Blake, my beautiful friend Mae, my manager Beau, and my friends Reece and George. They made the night so memorable.

10 p.m.: Of course, I had to take some pics with my love, Blake, along with some other faves in the Pretty Little photo booth.



Midnight: What a night. I have so much love and gratitude.

2 a.m.: I eventually made it home, took off my makeup, and it was time for bed. I was feeling beyond grateful for this life, and for moments like the premiere. It’s so hard to put into words how special it was.



This as-told-to has been condensed and edited for clarity.