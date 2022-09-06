Fantasy Suites are always ripe for drama and jealousy. The Bachelorettes get the opportunity to spend the night with each of their final contestants, and while they’re with each guy, the others are left to sit and stew. Turns out, all that sitting and stewing did not go well for Tino Franco. He was not happy to be waiting for his Fantasy Suite date with Rachel Recchia, and his jealousy led to a bit of a villain arch, which fans on Twitter are not so quick to forgive.

While Rachel went on her first Fantasy Suite date with Aven Jones, Tino started stressing out about Rachel still considering her options with other men. He even had a little heart-to-heart conversation with host Jesse Palmer about all his feelings. He said it was “mind-boggling” for Rachel to be considering and exploring other relationships. “I certainly don’t need to sleep with anybody else,” Tino said in an on-camera interview. Although the premise of The Bachelorette never changes, somehow Tino was not expecting Rachel to date other people while also dating him. The not-so-subtle jealousy and judgy commentary was not exactly flattering, and Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about Tino’s rough response to the Fantasy Suite situation.

Tino’s stress didn’t go away, even the day of his Fantasy Suite date with Rachel. “I was ready to pull out my hair,” he said about waiting for his date. But, he still seemed confident about his relationship with Rachel moving forward. “The light at the end of the tunnel is worth stomaching all these challenges,” Tino said.

Once Tino finally got to spend time with Rachel, he didn’t hold back about letting her know how “challenging” the experience was for him. “Every second I have to wait to get more time with you is like nails on a chalkboard for me,” he told her.

Rachel didn’t want to talk about Tino’s tough week, though. She wanted to discuss their hometown date when Tino’s parents were really hard on her, even making her feel like they didn’t like her. Tino couldn’t really handle this portion of the date either, and fans on Twitter definitely notice of his nervous energy.

Tino didn’t really address Rachel’s concerns about his family, but didn’t seemed too worried about their approval. Instead, he told her he loves her, and Rachel said it back to him. Though the duo seemed overjoyed about their newfound love, Twitter was still worried about Rachel’s future with Tino.

Rachel and Tino seem content, but only time will tell how Rachel’s romance with this Fantasy Suite villain will turn out.

Season 19 of The Bachelorette continues Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.