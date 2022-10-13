Calling all Team Raven fans, we officially have an update. Rachel Recchia appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast on Oct. 13 and shared some sweet deets about her current connection to her Bachelorette runner-up, Aven Jones. During the “After The Final Rose” special on Sept. 20, Jones asked Recchia out on a date, but since then, both have stayed quiet on their relationship — or lack thereof. So, are Recchia and Jones dating now? During the podcast interview, Recchia clarified their current status.

Opening up about her feelings toward Jones, Recchia explained, per Us Weekly, “I just care about him so much that I genuinely just want him to be happy in whatever capacity that is with me or, like, whatever it is. I just really want to see him just thriving. So what's to come? I don't know. I mean, I'm definitely open to seeing what happens but it's two people, we've been through so much.” Well, that’s not a no...

Recchia added, “I just got back to LA from everything that happened [on the] show — New York, I was in Vegas. So I think we're both kind of just going to see where it goes — if it goes anywhere.” (Jones is based in San Diego, BTW, about a two-hour drive from Los Angeles.)

OK, so it sounds like Recchia is definitely open to exploring her connection with Jones. But based on this interview, it seems like she’s not focusing on romance at the moment. She told Bristowe, “I’m not actively trying to date at all, but I do feel like I’m not in a position where I’m, like, so broken that I need months to heal. That’s the consensus I’ve seen online — ‘She needs to heal.’”

According to Recchia, though, she’s doing pretty well. “I’m OK. I’ve been doing the work. And I’ve been broken up with [Tino] since before you guys knew. So I do feel like I am in the spot where I do want that, but I’m not, like, on the dating apps,” she explained. “I don’t want to start doing that yet. Because it’s so sad to me that’s where I’m at, honestly.”

Well, dating apps will always be there for her when she’s ready.