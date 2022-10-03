A Look Back On Victoria Fuller's Complicated History In Bachelor Nation

With a new season of Bachelor In Paradise comes the return of lots of old Bachelor franchise cast members, even the ones who have stirred up drama in the past. Let’s be real, especially the ones who have stirred up drama come back, because what’s Paradise without a few twists and turns? One of those old cast members is Victoria Fuller, who’s definitely going to shake things up in Bachelor In Paradise Season 8.

Victoria made her grand debut on the beaches of Paradise at the end of the premiere episode on Sept. 27, and she made it clear she has her sights set on Justin Glaze. “I think Justin is really, really cool," Victoria said. “I feel like with him, there could be the potential for something really fun. At this point in my life, I know who I am and I know exactly what I want. Hopefully, he can handle me.”

Unfortunately for Victoria, Justin already started to form a connection with Genevieve Parisi, so there’s definitely a love triangle forming there. But this definitely isn’t the first time Victoria’s gotten involved in drama. Here’s everything to know about her Bachelor Nation history as she tries to find love in BIP Season 8.

Victoria Fuller’s Bachelor Nation Journey

Victoria first appeared in Season 24 of The Bachelor, which was Peter Weber’s season. She made it pretty far, but not without a few dramatic moments. First, Victoria went on a 1-on-1 date with Peter where she had to watch her ex, Chase Rice, perform during a concert. Then, during her hometown date, a woman named Merissa Pence (who previously dated Peter and used to be friends with Victoria) approached Peter and told him not to trust Victoria. She said that Victoria has a reputation for breaking up other people’s relationships. Victoria vehemently denied the allegations during the “Women Tell All” special that season, but things still didn’t work out with Peter, and she came in third place that season.

There was also some major controversy behind the scenes. During Peter’s season, Victoria won a group date and was supposed to get the opportunity to appear on Cosmopolitan’s digital cover. However, the cover was canceled after a photo surfaced of Victoria modeling a hat emblazoned with the acronym “WLM.” The acronym apparently stands for “We Love Marlins” (which opposes the overfishing of white and blue marlins) but other pics from the same campaign include clothing featuring the Confederate flag and the phrase “White Lives Matter.” The latter is ostensibly meant to be a reference to “white” marlins; as for the flag, not sure there’s any getting out of that one.

Victoria apologized for her affiliation with the campaign in an Instagram story in 2020, writing:

“I would like to sincerely apologize for my involvement with We Love Marlins. My intention was only to support an endangered species. I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind. I would like to specifically apologize to people of color that are affected by racism daily. It was never my intention to add fuel to the racial fire in this country. This has truly been an educational moment for me and I hope to be a voice against racism moving forward. I hope I can be shown grace as I navigate through this process.

After appearing on The Bachelor with Peter, Victoria dated another former Bachelor. She was in a relationship with Chris Soules for about five months, but they broke up in the fall of 2020.

Victoria Fuller’s Real Job

In addition to modeling, Victoria worked as both a medical sales rep and at a yoga studio. Before that, she was a recruiter at TEKsystems and a substitute teacher. Clearly, she knows how to stay busy in all different kinds of careers.

Victoria Fuller’s Instagram

With over half a million Instagram followers, Victoria is pretty popular. She posts lots of modeling shots, especially ones of her wearing Savage X Fenty as a brand ambassador. Victoria also highlights her beloved dog, Buxton, and her Bachelor Nation besties like Madison Prewett.

Victoria Fuller Facts

Victoria is 28 years old and is from Virginia Beach. According to her original ABC bio, she’s very close with her grandmother and she’s looking for a partner who’s in touch with his emotions. Emotions usually run high on BIP, so Victoria should have no trouble finding a guy who meets those standards.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.